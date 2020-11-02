To the editor:
I would like to respond to Mr. Temple's letter to the editor published in the Oct. 24 edition of the People's Press regarding Police Chief Greg Skillestad. First off, I must say that I have had no problems with Mr. Skillestad and my conversations with him have been cordial and friendly. I have never met our city administrator, Andrew Langholtz, and apparently neither has Mr. Temple.
Yet Mr. Temple questions his background experience and says that nothing qualifies him to oversee the Police Department and that he has been promoted to the point of incompetence. With Mr. Temple's vast amount of knowledge and schooling, I'm surprised to find out that he doesn't know that it is a city administrator's job to oversee and evaluate the different city departments and employee's performance on a regular basis.
Also, I'm fairly certain that Mr. Langholtz has had previous schooling and job experience. As for criminal law experience, that would be what you have a city attorney for, not the city administrator. When Mr. Temple says he has a four-year degree in social work and three years experience training in clinical social work - so my words matter - I can only say wow! Really? He's certainly full of himself and maybe a little something else! Please, go have a piece of humble pie.
So no, Mr. Temple, I really don't think your words matter at all. I do think your arrogance and condescending attitude speaks volumes about their worth. But that's just my opinion.
Ken Esplan
Blooming Prairie