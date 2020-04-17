This article was begun a week ago or more. I had what I thought was a good start and intended to share some thought about my “military” experiences in the National Guard. I may do that someday but not this time.
I did share some of my musings with my son, Dale and he snapped my garter pretty good and he was right to do so. With everything going on in the world and with all of us being, so to speak, on ‘house arrest’, he suggested sharing some thoughts about the experiences of my Mom and Dad. We now feel sorry for ourselves by being told to stay home and avoid being in crowds and staying away from the grocery store and stuff. Bernard and Myrtle were newlyweds and went through the crash of 1929, the drought and the war years. I had what I thought was a good start and was hit by a revelation. In the grand scheme of things how important am I? The answer is – not very much at all.
The other day I was flipping through the channels on my TV and happened across National Geographic and shown on the screen was the sky full of the stars. I was reminded of my younger days back in North Dakota when on clear nights the heavens were so full of stars it was almost bright enough to read by. When one pauses to think about it this little round thing we live on called earth is not so very important in the whole scheme of things. The creatures residing on this planet, you and I and the rest of the human race, have some pretty lofty ideas about how vital we believe we are.
It occurs to me that, if indeed they thought at all, the dinosaurs may have had the same kind of thoughts and we all know what happened to those creatures. I don’t think they were caught up with some kind of deadly virus but their bones and fragments of bones are being dug up around this planet we call home. History tells us they departed several million years ago as the result of a meteor landing somewhere in Mexico. The “ice-age” occurred only yesterday in comparison, only about three million years past and that lasted until only about 12,000 years ago.
After a bit God decided to try again. He (or She if you prefer) placed Adam and Eve in a very nice garden and asked them to start a family, which they did. That went OK for quite some time. The family grew, divided and kept dividing until a man named Noah was asked to build a big boat and thin the herd quite a bit. This happened and for a few hundred years everything went along fairly well. There were some serious family feuds which had the result of families dividing into tribes and scattering into other areas, some ended up in Africa where things got worse. Three or four hundred years passed and a man called Moses received a message from God to take the faithful and escape to the Promised Land. Moses led them to and through the Red Sea. At some point God sent Moses up to and on Mt Sinai where He gave Moses the new rule book. It was a very short book with only Ten Rules.
We have now arrived at the end of the history portion of this endeavor. Should you have the idea this writer is some sort of expert in history, biblical or otherwise, you could not be more wrong. The attempt, as feeble as it is was to lend or blend some sort of perspective to what is happening today. It is not to say what is happening is not important or serious, because it is and it is beyond being scary. We do not believe, though, that it is the end of the world.