To the editor:
When people decide who to vote for in the 1st Congressional District or any election, a candidate’s character and leadership abilities should be of utmost concern because it is critical to elect people with integrity, independence and leadership qualities. There is only one candidate for CD 1 who meets these high standards – Dan Feehan. I have spoken with Dan and heard him talk about issues several times and each time he impressed me with his honesty, intelligence and knowledge of complex issues. What’s even more impressive is his record of public service. Dan served two combat tours of duty in Iraq leading fifty soldiers in dismantling roadside bombs and capturing terrorists. He also served children as a teacher in high needs communities and served military members as an acting Assistant Secretary of Defense at the Pentagon.
Dan epitomizes the type of person we want to represent us – one who has demonstrated leadership, service, and sacrifice for our country, communities, and children. Similarly, Dan is committed to ensuring access to affordable healthcare, protecting Social Security and Medicare, strengthening our ag economy for small farmers, helping create good paying jobs and improving our education system from preschool to K-12 to higher education. In these difficult times we must elect people of high moral character, proven leadership ability, independent judgment, and a proven commitment to our country and improving people’s lives instead of to special interests and that is why I urge people to vote for Dan Feehan for Congress.
Dave Furness
Owatonna
This letter is a paid political endorsement