It’s January. We made it through the challenges of cooking, cleaning, buying gifts, wrapping gifts, etc. of Christmas. It is like a marathon, but more strenuous, and before you can take a breath, it’s the New Year. In Minnesota, with January, comes colder temperatures. And with cold temperatures comes other trials. In addition to bundling up, making sure your car starts, wondering why you live in Minnesota, you face a true battle: the battle of the thermostat.
I was introduced to the battle of the thermostat at about the age of seven. Always an early riser, I would wake up about 5:30 and read, color, or do my homework. In the winter, I woke up to a frigid house. It was cold, really cold. Not one to lie around in bed, I would get up and patter down to the kitchen and sit right by the vent and wait for it to turn on … and wait, and wait. Our linoleum floor felt like ice. If feeling courageous, I might dare, under threat of expulsion, to move the thermostat dial one or two clicks until I would hear the furnace kick on. The heat would warm up the floor. Curled up by the vent, I worried that my dad would get up and see that I turned up the thermostat.
My father didn’t get worked up about many things, but the heating bill was one of the few. Kids don’t completely comprehend the relationship between being warmer and having less money. Even if you explain to them that heat costs money, we are all about instant gratification. Since kids really don’t feel the pinch when the utility bill comes, it is hard to adequately convey that a few degrees can become very expensive.
I didn’t completely understand the utility bill situation as the first time I had to pay for heat was when we lived in student housing at the University of North Dakota in Grand Forks. Our utilitarian apartment was modeled after military barracks or a prison, but less decorated, with walls consisting of cement block. However, the university owned their own heating system, so heat was dirt cheap. We cracked our windows in the middle of winter to let in fresh air. No matter what the temperature is in Minnesota, it’s colder in Grand Forks, colder and windier. One night I woke up sensing a presence in our apartment. Coming around the corner, I found our wide-open apartment door and a couple of university police officers. They were shining flashlights looking for criminal activity. Apparently, the wind blew our door open. We were oblivious to the snow drift now present in our living room. I think our heating bill that month was four dollars.
My exposure to the horror of the cost of heating was with our first home, a little old home with a lot of character but that had shredded newspaper for insulation. Seriously, the house had pocket doors, and when we pulled them shut, out came newspaper confetti. Iowa is usually warmer than Minnesota, and we still our heat bills sometimes exceeded our mortgage payment. It was not good. So, we kept the house cold, dressed in layers, wore slippers, and existed in tundra conditions. Finally, I understood why my dad monitored the thermostat with the vigilance of the Gestapo.
Most days, my kids are home more than I am. I get up, go for a walk, get ready for work, go to work, get home and make supper, and then do whatever I need to do until bedtime; sometimes that is literally sitting on the couch and watching TV, and I only feel a little shame about it. There is frequent whining about how cold the house is. “Mom, seriously, we are growing icicles here!” “Mom, you are so lucky you are at work all day while we sit here freezing while watching TV. We can’t wait to get into the workforce.” When I am home, I hear a lot of: “Mom, come on, can we turn up the thermostat?”
Here is the thing. The complaints about the temperature conditions of the home only started when the kids became teenagers. It seems more than coincidence that the fretting increased as the kids’ activity level decreased. It is not that they are too cold, it is that they are too immobile. The sensitivity to my interior climate is a byproduct of their sedentary lifestyle. My grandson wakes up in a diaper. He never complains about the cold. He is busy playing and trying to help make pancakes.
The same kids who were oblivious to temperatures, wore shorts and tank tops in the winter, and sweats and jackets when it was 80, now constantly grumble about the house temperature. “You know what will take quick care of that? Vacuuming. Vacuuming will warm you right up.” “MOOOOMMM!” “I am serious,” I respond. “Washing the floors on your hands and knees will fix that chill straight away!” I say in my best Mary Poppins imitation.
We had a wood-burning fireplace until this fall. It provided the kids a reprieve. Even though fireplaces aren’t efficient, if we closed the living room doors and created a roaring fire, the room would get downright toasty. I decided to switch to a gas fireplace because I lost my wood supplier and was unwilling to access the dark web for oak or birch. Also, my kids are in high school. In a few years, they will be gone. Their current functions are attending school and completing chores I don’t like: carrying in wood, cleaning the garage, vacuuming the cars, shoveling, and raking. The fireplace will increase my utility bill, so its utilization requires written authorization.
Recently, one child, without permission, had the audacity to turn up the thermostat while the fireplace was running. Acclimated to a cold house, I was suddenly sweltering. “What felon turned up the heat?” I yelled. “70 Degrees? Are you crazy? Did you recently win the lottery, or become gainfully employed?” “Mom, my eyelids were freezing shut.” “Fine,” I tell her, “I’ll just deduct it from your food allowance this month. Hope you like peanut butter and jelly!”