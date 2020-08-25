To the editor:
Several schools and colleges have opened with in-person learning.
Many had to close or have teachers and students go into isolation. The University of North Carolina-Chapel Hill, Michigan State and Notre Dame for example. Some K-12 schools that opened have gone back to online instruction, a disruption to learning. These experiments on reopening schools show that it will likely spread the COVID-19 among the students, teachers and into the community.
Recent studies indicate that students 5 years old through high school can carry the virus like an adult. The only way at this time to keep the COVID from spreading is to keep the sick from the healthy. Since people can be asymptomatic and there isn’t enough material for testing, not meeting in person is the only way to prevent spread until an effective vaccine is developed.
Empirical evidence from the attempts at in-person learning already made suggest putting students inside buildings, some older with poor ventilation, will spread the virus. We all hope that things can go back to a pre-COVID normal, but evidence from some school openings show that hope is not a strategy. The spread of COVID will further hurt the health of the community and local businesses.
Should we expect a different result than the colleges and schools that opened, and ended up with online learning, isolation of teachers and students and spreading the COVID virus?
Jim Cox
Owatonna