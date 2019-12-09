This December 22nd we will observe the 30th anniversary of the opening of the famed Brandenburg Gate in Berlin. This opening marked the beginning of the end of the Cold War. Within two years we would see the end of the Cold War and the end of the old Russian Empire (also known as the U.S.S.R, the Union of Soviet Socialist Republics). During its nearly 70 year run it was responsible for more deaths of its own peoples than any other empire except perhaps China. The high level of righteousness of the socialist government, with its authoritarian ideas and a willingness to use massive force against its own population (or populations of people deemed to be "outsiders") led to deaths of millions by starvation.
Although I was aware of this history, it was only after visiting eastern Europe (specifically the Baltic states and neighbors) that I came to appreciate the deep resentments of the eastern Europeans against the Russians. I undertook a "Freedom Quest Tour" organized by a friend, and as the ten of us rode from the Baltic Sea down to the twin cities of Buda and Pest (aka, Budapest, Hungary) I came to have extended conversations with our guide and translator, who, being Ukrainian, had a personal story about the Great Starvation (the Holodomor).
She confided in me that her Grandmother had related a story from the Great Starvation, during which cannibalism in the Ukraine became a real, albeit rare, practice. Her Grandmother told her of playing with a friend, then realizing that her friend's family were probably doing so well because they had reverted to cannibalism.
Later, while wandering through Riga, Latvia, I became separated from the group, and to pass the time I was visiting the many small gift shops in the downtown. I entered one, and the entire complement of people in the shop consisted of me and the 40-something shopkeep. He quickly and correctly surmised that I was American, and started chatting about Latvia. "Ninety-percent of our politicians are Russians," he confided in me, "and we HATE them."
In a general spirit of the conversation I told him that he might be interested to learn that I had sat ballistic missile alert against the Russians in the `70s, sitting in a launch capsule in the northern state of Montana, helping maintain the deterrence that helped keep the Cold War cold.
He stood a little taller, and exclaimed, "Well thank you for your service!" A phrase I hear often in the US when people hear I was in the military.
He continued with "Let me share a drink with you." He then proceeded to grab a couple of small cordial glasses off the shelf, pull out a bottle of Riga Black Balsam (a traditional Latvian herbal liqueur), and, after filling the glasses, handed one to me. "A toast to your service, to the US military and to the United States." We raised our glasses and drank the toast.
This story, and our guide's story, echo in my mind today as I work to understand and discount the disinformation found in much of our social media today. I remember where the biggest threat to world stability is. Although I started as a line crew missile launch officer, I continued that service through the Reagan years, being a staff scientist charged with understanding and clarifying deterrence, the Strategic Defense Initiative ("often called "Star Wars" by detractors and proponents alike) and nuclear winter, among other topics. In June of 1987, with President Reagan's challenge, "Mr. Gorbachev ... Mr. Gorbachev, tear down this wall!" we could see that the Cold War was coming to an end. Within two years, deconstruction of the wall had begun, and the Iron Curtain was falling. For a brief shining period, we moved beyond that Cold War confrontation.
But now, the Russians, with their authoritarian ways and mafia-like methods once again threaten the stability of the international order. Eastern Europe finds itself more and more isolated, and recent revelations about the Russian use of disinformation campaigns in Brexit, Spain and the 2016 US election make it clear that we need to find common ground against the real enemy, because the Iron Curtain — like most barriers — worked both ways.