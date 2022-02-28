The unprovoked invasion of Ukraine by Russia has torn into our hearts, especially for those who have family and friends living there. Vladimir Putin is nothing short of an inhumane monster, bestowing his slanted views on Europe and the West, and oppression on a neighbor country that cherishes their freedom and independence so much, they are willing to die for it.
It’s easy for me to be resolved in my opinion about the situation, because we have family living in western Ukraine and family friends living in Kyiv. This past Saturday, we checked in with them; the gentleman was at a community work party, welding tank traps on the edge of town, and the woman was at the community center with other women and students, making Molotov cocktails. It heightened my realization of how little I can understand their circumstances.
When I woke up Saturday, I wanted to either go to the gym or find a mall to walk in. We thought about what we would have for breakfast and phoned our kids and grandkids. Wondering if we had to defend our city from an invading army never entered my mind and never has entered my mind. But now I’m thinking about it a bunch.
How fortunate and how lucky are we that we’ve never had to worry about such a thing? And how entitled and ignorant have we become to have taken it for granted our whole lives?
This moment should be a wake-up call to each of us that our little corner of the world is special and unique and possible, because of the blood and sweat and tears of those who sacrificed everything for our future. It’s not a guarantee that we’ll enjoy these freedoms and independence forever. As such, we should never let our guard down for those who want to chip away at our freedoms.
It should also be a reminder that none of us are as smart as all of us. I’m not a new world order person, but we better have strong relationships with allies, and plenty of them, if we want to prevent the Putins of the world from moving beyond their borders.
After my check in with Ukraine, I was numb for the day. I checked on flights to Warsaw and mapped out ways to get through the border, and to our family. But they won’t leave. The gentleman can’t leave, because he’s under 60. Regardless, he’s not going anywhere. His wife won’t leave, because her husband is staying, and her dad is not leaving either. I’ve had friends ask how they can help, and I say, pray.
The lessons from Ukraine so far are clear, so make note of it. We don’t know where this will all end, and anyone who says they know, is guessing. I personally believe this is Putin’s war, not generally supported by the Russian military or Russian people. I don’t think it will end well for Putin.
Please say a prayer of hope for Ukraine and a prayer of thanks for America, who is able to help, but at great sacrifice if things get worse. I've been looking at the world a little differently since Saturday morning. I hope by sharing this, you’ll see the world a little differently as well.