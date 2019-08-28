“The newspaper is the most powerful of all the means of expression of the news and views about men and matters. Newspapers are regarded by economists as a necessity of modern life.”
— Arvind Bauddha, of Media Studies, December 2018
Being informed
In order to be an informed citizen in this city one needs to study every issue of the “Owatonna People’s Press”. It is the most important educational tool we have in this city. It provides us with the information we need to make intelligent decisions.
I have picked out five articles that have appeared recently in the OPP. If you haven’t read them, I believe you have missed some essential information that might be critical in making a future decision.
“PARK AND REC: A Day in the Life”
The article was written by Mary Jo Knudson. It appeared in the OPP on July 20, 2019. Knudson wrote, “Overall the City of Owatonna has more than 811 acres of parkland and over 17 miles of trails.”
She wrote about a Regional Park, five Community Parks. She wrote about the Community Athletic Complex, five neighborhood Parks, six Mini Parks and one nature preserve. She also informed us about Special Use Parks and the undeveloped park land areas. In addition, she provided an abundance of mini-details: 350 picnic tables, 300 trash barrels, 75 benches…etc.!
I asked about the Park and Recreation budget in the city. I learned, from Troy D. Klecker, that the 2019 budget amounted to $3,387,834. I also learned that Park and Rec programs generate sponsored activities revenue which reduces the budget cost to tax payers to $2,045,329.
What I am going to do next is a bit unfair, but I feel it needs to be considered. If one divides the $2,045,329 by 25,000 the cost per man, woman and child amounts to $81.81 per year…for a family of four — $327.24
I believe that this expense is part of what makes this community special and unique.
“OHS ALUMNAE…”
On July 23, 2019 Ryan Anderson posted an article with the title “OHS alumnae join forces for music concert Saturday at arts center”. The reporter wrote, “Bri Ulrich, India Enter, and Caroline Nelson, who all excelled musically at Owatonna High School…will perform in concert Saturday (July 27 – 2:00) at the Owatonna Arts Center.”
Brianne Ulrich (OHS – 2019) will begin her study of piano performance this fall at the University of Northwestern, St. Paul, MN.
Caroline Nelson (OHS – 2018) has studied vocal performance at the University of St. Thomas, St. Paul, MN. India Enter (OHS – 2018) has studied cello performance at the University of Nebraska, Lincoln, NE.
Jane and I, like a 100 or more folk, attended their “Musical Recital”. It was a delightful, entertaining and wonderful event. I hope they do it again next year.
The event made a strong statement about the quality of music education in this city.
“Survey Results…”
On Friday, July 26, Ryan Anderson posted an article with the title “Survey results on OHS, taxes, bond referendum presented to the school board.” The second paragraph in Anderson’s article contained the words, “For those who voted ‘No’ on the issue in May, ‘the macro issue is property tax hostility,’ Leatherman explained Tuesday night”.
I studied the article. I pondered the words of Superintendent Jeff Elstad: “City taxes went up 7% last year”…”People don’t want to part with a lot of money” (which is understandable, but, in this case) that puts our students at a real disadvantage.”
I asked myself, “Why didn’t the citizenry of Owatonna complain or fight the increase of 7% in city taxes this past year?” The answer is rather simple: we didn’t get to vote directly on what the city council members decided about taxes and city programs.
In continued reflection, I wondered, “In May did the voters in Owatonna reject a once in a life-time opportunity?”
“Can you see…”
On Saturday July 27, 2019 guest columnist Marlene Nelson wrote her thoughts with the title “Can you see the black horse of famine?”
I have to assume that her calculations and statistics about farms and farmers are accurate. I do have to agree… rural folk are taxed unfairly.
As I reread her article, I wrote down two questions. First, as one looks ahead twenty-five years, one must ask, “Which will be the most cost effective…remodeling and repairing the existing facility or building a new high school?” The second question is, “What do our students need… what will provide them with the best education we can provide?”
“District Poised”
On Saturday, August 3, the front page of the OPP had a column posted by Ryan Anderson with the title, “Owatonna school district poised to bring OHS bond referendum back to community.
The article presented the reasons why the OHS bond referendum needs to be brought back to the community immediately.
The key sentence as I read it were the statements: “Considering remodeling would cost nearly as much as a new building, board members agreed they much preferred the latter option. To remodel ‘just doesn’t seem fiscally responsible,’ said school board member Christina Ingvaldson. Erick Schuster, clerk, agreed.”
I wondered, “How will the school district get that critical information contained in this article into the minds of those folk who don’t subscribe to the Owatonna People’s Press?” More importantly, “How are they going to get the folk to believe what the School Board is proposing as factual?”
Signing off…
It is the responsibility of a local newspaper, like the Owatonna People’s Press, to provide the community citizens with the information needed so that citizens can make responsible decisions. And, it is the responsibility of citizens to support that educational document and to read it!