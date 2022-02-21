To the editor:
I write regarding my recent experience with the Owatonna City Council. A couple of months ago I learned of a proposed change regarding Park and Rec fees. In short, Park and Rec Administration was preparing to propose a fee structure that would be imposed on those utilizing various fields in Owatonna. Fields including baseball, softball, soccer, and the Miracle Field were included in the proposal and would result in the need to significantly increase the registration cost for youth who choose to participate in these sports or otherwise use these fields.
While I’m an empty nester with no children impacted, I was concerned what these increased fees will mean for the families who desire to enroll their children in youth sports where the youth learn valuable like skills. In addition, the field usage fees are most heavily assessed when hosting a tournament. These tournaments bring hundreds of teams and families to our community each summer. They frequent our small businesses and fill our hotels. They are operated by volunteers from the associations and serve as an opportunity for our youth to compete in front of family and friends in their hometown. They return very little profit as attracting other associations to your tournament is a competitive environment where other communities appreciate the bigger picture of the benefit of these visitors.
While I don’t agree with the shortsighted Park and Rec proposal, the most disappointing part of this process was attempting to discuss with our elected City Council. Despite multiple attempts to contact each of them, I only heard back from two of them. Mr. Doug Voss replied immediately, asked good questions and we had a healthy dialogue. Mr. David Burbank contacted me after my second attempt and promised to let me know when the item reached the Council’s agenda. He failed to follow through on that commitment. I never heard from the rest of the City Council. This item was on the agenda on February 15 and passed with minimal discussion.
The result of this decision puts at significant risk the ability to host successful youth tournaments and the indirect benefit it drives our small businesses. Most importantly, it raises the registration fees parents will need to pay to have their children participate. All of this occurred with very little input or ideas from the associations this will impact. No brainstorming for alternate options. If you’re a business owner and notice the decline in visiting families or if you’re a parent noticing the increased fees – please be sure to thank a member of the Owatonna City Council for their support.
Seth Madole
Owatonna