<&firstgraph>A select group of non-profits from across Minnesota, including HOPE Center were chosen to participate in the Gift of Communication event, a partnership of Minnesota Council of Nonprofits (MCN) and the Minnesota Chapter of the International Association of Business Communicators (IABC MN). We received an afternoon of free consultation from seasoned IABC professionals to assist in driving the success of our respective missions.
<&firstgraph>We attended a panel presentation by Kelly Nolan, a reporter from the Star Tribune who works the non-profit beat, and Crisis communications Consultant Jim Lukaszewski. They discussed their respective roles, as well as how to handle a crisis including specific steps to take, how to move through the process and how to prioritize next steps.
<&firstgraph>As someone who approaches issues and situations through a specific HOPE Center lens, this was a great opportunity to learn from individuals outside of our field. Helpful topics included effectively communicating to others our mission and goals, determining whom to educate and what outreach actually looks like in our community. It was great to have seasoned professionals ask insightful questions and help us start to develop a go-forward plan of action.
<&firstgraph>Our focus in the afternoon was on communicating the elements of Healing, Outreach, Prevention and Education that make up HOPE Center. Our goal is to get across the message that all of our services are free and confidential, that one not has to navigate the oftentimes complicated and painful process alone and that we are frequently our clients’ resource of last resort.
<&firstgraph>HOPE Center has a very compelling story to tell. We serve client after client who have endured heartbreaking experiences, and who would amaze you with their strength and resilience. They would inspire you- as they do us- to believe in the power of the human spirit.
<&firstgraph>The Gift of Communication event reminded me to take a step back and to start thinking about how to better tell the story of HOPE Center, of the lives we are able to impact, the multidisciplinary teams we are a part of, the change we make in the community, and the lengths we have yet to go to for zero tolerance for relationship violence.
<&firstgraph>As a result of this valuable experience we are developing a new HOPE Center communications strategy that includes new ways of reaching out to the community, new partnerships, an improved social media presence and more education around living out our missing to end domestic violence and sexual assault in Rice County.
<&firstgraph>While we received extremely positive feedback from the event’s communications professionals on our efforts to date, we have also rededicated ourselves to creating and executing plans to maximize awareness of the issues and our services. Our clients and community deserve nothing less.
<&firstgraph>HOPE Center services include phone support, emergency shelter, counseling, hospital support and legal advocacy. For assistance for yourself or someone else, call our 24-hour Safeline: 800-607-2330. For more information, visit us at hopecentermn.org<&firstgraph>.