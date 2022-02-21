Do you grow fresh produce for sale or donation? If so, join UMN Extension and farmer presenters this winter for a series of virtual sessions to learn practical steps for keeping your produce, business and customers healthy.
Food safety is particularly important when we are growing and sharing our farm’s or garden's bounty with other people, such as donating to a food shelf or church dinner, selling at the local farmers' market, or giving to the neighbors. Lots of vegetables are eaten raw: lettuce, carrots, peppers, and tomatoes, to name a few. When produce is eaten raw, any nasty germs (pathogens) that may be on it can be transferred to someone who eats the produce, making them sick. The steps we can take to reduce the likelihood of transmitting pathogens are known as Good Agricultural Practices (GAPs).
Many of the things we do to protect food safety on our farms or in our gardens have other benefits, like improved efficiency, organization, product quality, and shelf life.
These one-hour interactive webinars will cover specific topic areas related to food safety on the farm and how to integrate food safety into your operation. You will have the opportunity to learn from experienced farmers and University of Minnesota Extension staff in each session. Bring your questions! All sessions are free. Register at: z.umn.edu/GAPsDeepDive
The session topics are:
February 9: Lean & clean: applying food safety and lean farming concepts to fruit and vegetable farming
Learn about Lean Farming principles as they relate to operating a small produce farm. Guest speaker Ellen Polishuk, a 35-year farming veteran and co-owner of Potomac Vegetable Farms in Northern Virginia has integrated Lean Farming techniques and improved her farm, employee morale, and the safety of the produce.
February 16: Packshed design for improved product postharvest quality and safety
Packshed layout, equipment selection, and postharvest handling are important for product quality and food safety. Guest speaker Katie Bishop, co-owner of PrairiErth Farm in central Illinois will share about how she has designed an efficient and safe packshed for their large vegetable operation.
February 23: Recordkeeping on farm for food safety and profitability
Hear about new recordkeeping apps, tools, and tricks to take the stress out of records on your farm. Guest speaker Jack Pahl of Pahl’s Market, Apple Valley, Minnesota will talk about records for passing a GAP audit, profit tracking, and more on their large produce and greenhouse operation.
March 2: Managing produce safety risks of rotating livestock through produce fields/orchards
If you apply manure to your fresh fruit & vegetable fields or rotate livestock in the fields or orchards, it is important to take steps to reduce risk, so the manure doesn't become a source of contamination of your fresh produce. Guest speaker Jeff Bender DVM, will discuss current research and best practices to build soil health and fertility through livestock while protecting public health.
For the latest updates from Extension’s Fruit and Vegetable team, visit: blog-fruit-vegetable-ipm.extension.umn.edu.