When making our pest management plans, we often think about pests of our crops when they are out in our fields. We might not think about pests in our crops once they’re in the grain bin, but we should.
Old grain infested with insects can be the largest source of continuing issues for the next year’s crop. Integrated pest management is vital for stored grain pest management because options to treat insects after a problem is found in a bin are limited.
There are three main types of insects common in stored grain:
1. internal feeders (like rice weevil and lesser grain borer)
2. external feeders (such as Indian meal moth, sawtooth grain beetle, and flour beetle)
3. insects that feed on fungus and mold developing on the grain (like foreign grain beetle and hairy fungus beetle)
Both mold and insect feeding can increase the temperature of the grain, which can accelerate spoilage and make conditions even more suitable for pest development. As we move into winter and spring, there are a few things to keep in mind to manage pests in our grain bins.
Keeping grain cool, dry, and clean can help prevent insects and other issues. In years like this year, when we’ve had a warmer fall, it is ideal to try to cool and dry your grain down to prevent mold and spoilage. Running fans, especially on cold winter nights, can kill many insects if the grain temperature is sufficiently lowered. Insects start to go dormant at temperatures below 50 degrees Fahrenheit and can be killed when temperatures are maintained below 30 degrees Fahrenheit. On the other hand, it is important not to freeze the grain because this can lead to condensation and cause issues with excess moisture.
While trying to address stored grain pests, prevention and sanitation are key. Prevention is easier, safer, and more cost-effective than using fumigants, for example. Be sure to clean empty grain bins and any equipment you’re using — trucks, augers, combines, wagons — everything needs to be clean. Try your best to clean out all the crevices in your bins; you may want to spray down into perforated floors. If you use insecticides within the bin before putting in your grain, you’ll want to do it at least two to three weeks (check the label) before adding new grain.
Remember to keep the outside of the bin clean, too. Remove weeds outside of the grain bin so that you don’t provide habitat or hiding spots for these insects. You may also want to apply insecticides outside the bin, especially if you have spilled grain nearby. Protectants are also an option and are recommended if you are storing grain for over 10 months.
Consider your plan for managing stored grain pests, because preserving your crops once they’re in the bin can be as important as protecting them during the growing season.