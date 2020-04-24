Six days ago this band of five had left Bethlehem. As they loaded the donkeys, Joseph said, “We should be able to make Nazareth today.
Tonight Nazareth
When they stopped to feed and water the animals, the five had lunch. While eating, Mary spoke, “I know that you have been wondering about the appearances of the angels in our lives. You were present when Elijah and the shepherds talked about the message of the angel and the song of the angels. I told you about my experience – the angel Gabriel bringing a message from God about his gift. Joseph told you about his dream and the angel’s message regarding a relationship with me. We haven’t told you about the first appearance of an angel within our family.”
Rebecca blurted, “When…where?”
“I am sure you remember,” Joseph said, “We told you that after we were married we went to see Elizabeth and Zechariah. After we heard Elizabeth’s greeting, we learned that Zechariah was dumb. After Elizabeth and Zechariah looked at the gifts we had brought, Elizabeth told us why he couldn’t talk.”
Gabriel and Zechariah
“Zechariah was taking his turn at the temple duties. While burning incense as required, the angel Gabriel who appeared at the right side of the Altar. The angel told him that his prayers had been heard, that I would become pregnant and that I would bear a son who was to be named John.”
“Zechariah wrote that he had protested. ‘How is this possible? I am an old man. My wife is also old’.”
“Following my husband’s protest,” Gabriel said, ‘because you have not believed, you will be unable to speak; your will remain silent until the day my promise to you comes true’. (Luke 2:20)”
“I was stunned when Zechariah wrote that the angel had given us a promise. I remembered the promise that God had made to Abraham and Sarah in their old age. Though I remembered, I struggled to believe. I had lived with the thought that because I could not provide Zechariah with a child I was disgraced publically. Somehow in spite of our attempt to live good lives in God’s sight and in spite of the fact that we had tried to obey all of God’s laws and commands that I had at some time and somewhere failed and had sinned grievously,. When I learned that I was pregnant, I realized ‘Now at last the Lord has helped me. He has taken away my public disgrace.’ (Luke 1:25)”
He would be great
While Elizabeth told us about Gabriel speaking to Zechariah, he was writing furiously on his pad. He handed his pad to his wife. She read, “Gabriel told me our baby would be a great man in the eyes of God. He told me that from the day of his birth this child would be filled with the Holy Spirit. He told me that he would be one like the prophet Elijah. He told me that he would talk and teach disobedient people about the need to live in righteousness. He told me that he would point to and prepare people for the coming of God.”
She knew
“The other day we told you the words Elizabeth used when she hugged me: ‘You are the most blessed of all women, and blessed is the child you will bear’ (Luke 1:42!) Joseph and I have often talked about Elizabeth’s greeting. How did she know I was pregnant? I wasn’t showing it. How did both Elizabeth and Zechariah know that I was carrying the Son of God? There are so many questions about these encounters by angels and experiences that we simply can’t answer. There are so many things we just don’t understand.”
“We need to get going,” Joseph said. “But before we start walking permit me to read what Zechariah wrote. He called it the Benedictus – a type of prophecy. I’ve read it often and each time it brings shivers to my body. I really don’t know what it all means.”
Joseph read it very slowly – pausing carefully after each sentence.
“Let us praise the Lord, the God of Israel! He has come to the help of his people and has set them free. He has provided for us a mighty Savior, a descendant of his servant David. He promised through his holy prophets long ago that he would save us from our enemies, from the power of all those who hate us. He said her would show mercy to our ancestors and remember his holy covenant. With a solemn oath to our ancestor Abraham he promised to rescue us from our enemies and allow us to serve him without fear, so that we might be holy and righteous before all the days of our life.
You, my child, will be called a prophet of the Most High God. You will go ahead of the Lord to prepare his road for him, to tell his people that they will be saved by having their sins forgiven. Our God is merciful and tender. He will cause the bright dawn of salvation to rise on us and to shine from heaven on all those who live in the dark shadow of death, to guide ours steps into the path of peace. (Luke 1:47f)”
When he finished, he looked at Reuben. “You’ll want to copy this also for your folks.”
As they began to walk, Rebecca walked with her brother. After a period of prolonged silence, Rebecca said, “Reuben, did I hear correctly that Elizabeth and Zechariah’s John would be a prophet of the Most High God…one who would prepare people for the Savior? Reuben, are you making sense of this: ‘God will guide our steps into peace’?”
(Italicized from the Good News Bible: Today’s English Version – 1976)