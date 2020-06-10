For many small businesses, federal funds only helped to keep some employees on payroll. It didn’t address their long-term business needs to withstand lower to no income, safety, new guidelines/regulations and a path back to “normal.”
This is where the strength of the people and businesses in Owatonna can and will make a difference. Owatonna has a strong and rich history of entrepreneurship and philanthropy. Great businesses have started here, grown here and given back to Owatonna. COVID-19 has presented unprecedented challenges and hardship for many of these businesses, especially our local small businesses. These local small businesses provide key services and products to all of us, while also employing hundreds of people. They are an integral part of our community, and contribute to Owatonna’s success.
Through a grassroots effort, in collaboration with the Owatonna Area Chamber of Commerce and Tourism, JumpStart Owatonna was created. Support is needed now more than ever, recognizing the Coronavirus pandemic and expecting its impact to continue and evolve. Anticipated needs include: financial capital (rent, utilities, etc.), facility remediation, cleaning supplies, marketing/promotion, etc. We believe JumpStart Owatonna will help to ensure the successful recovery of these businesses and our community. JumpStart Owatonna is offering grants — up to $2500 — to small businesses impacted by the pandemic.
The funding for this effort is all donation based. Many businesses, who are able, have contributed with financial gifts and in-kind donations of products/resources. In addition, many individual local citizens have come forward to donate financially.
How can YOU help?
• Make a tax deductible donation at the Owatonna Area Chamber of Commerce office or via the JumpStart Owatonna GoFundMe page. Any size donation is appreciated.
• Continue to shop/eat/utilize these local businesses as they reopen and adjust to new requirements.
• If you know of local small business that can benefit from this effort, please encourage them to apply for funds.
More information, including the GoFundMe link, the JumpStart grant application, and a list of events can be found on the Owatonna Chamber of Commerce and Tourism website, www.owatonna.org.
Join us to JumpStart Owatonna. Let’s work together to bridge the gap for OUR small businesses and help our community be resilient.