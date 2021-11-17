“I fear that we have woken a sleeping giant, and filled him with a terrible resolve.”
— Admiral Isoroku Yamamoto (regarding the attack on Pearl Harbor)
Being only a week since Veterans’ Day, formerly Armistice Day, we are also just a couple weeks short of the eightieth anniversary of that “Day that will live in infamy”, in the words of FDR, perhaps the only quote from that time recalled more often than the above insight from Harvard-educated Yamamoto, whose plan nearly delivered the knockout blow desired by the Army of the Empire of Japan. Yamamoto’s quote shows up in almost every movie about that event, regardless of when & who.
For those of us who grew up on the Mesabi Iron Range, in northern Minnesota, it seems fitting that the Lakota word, “mesabi”, quite literally means “sleeping giant”. We learn that it would ultimately deliver about 60% of all the ore for steel to the Allies in WWII. So often have I repeated this fact that it’s nearly a reflex. This almost caused me a minor embarrassment in early 1976 as karate master Hidetaka Nishiyama toured the area prior to leading a seminar in my hometown of Hibbing. While I quickly change my spiel to state “through the middle of the century”, it would be several years later, in Minneapolis, when I would not only learn from him directly that he had been, at age 17 in August of 1945, training as a one-way pilot, part of the Cherry-Blossom Squadrons (a.k.a., “kamikaze”, or Divine Wind), tasked in a final if futile effort to prevent invasion of the home islands. However, his retrospective regarding living instead was simply “good thing”. So it is that given time to reflect, we gain another perspective.
This sentiment I find quite often in Japan, where I am told it was foolish for a country so bereft of natural resources (e.g., iron, petroleum) for a modern nation to embark in what was a foolish war; or, as I have mentioned in a previous column, the desire for peace as expressed by a former naval officer who survived one of our torpedo attacks and was able to build a life as a farmer after the cessation of hostilities. These latter views seem to reflect the deeply ingrained attitude of “gambaru”, translated as the will to stick with a task until it is complete, regardless of the time & effort required. The concept of “hakko ichiu”, or protecting the eight directions (effectively, everywhere) was found more palatable in manufacturing & business, rather than violence.
While we have quite few movies on the topic of the Pacific conflict, the 1970 “Tora, Tora, Tora”, being directed from both sides of the Pacific, was the first collaborative effort between former wartime rivals. Ultimately, our 1976 version of “Midway” would get shown there, where it surprised many who had originally been told only about the American losses in that pivotal battle. However, among several of the better Japanese movies available, I suggest at least the following:
“Yamato”, regarding the largest battleship ever built. In the end it was their own lesson regarding planes versus battleships that came back to haunt them. We had already proved that with her sister, the Musashi. [2005]
“Isoroku”, following Admiral Isoroku Yamamoto, through his death. It gives an introspective regarding the army versus navy rivalry that played a part in his initial reluctance to take on the United States. [2011]
“Grave of the Fireflies”, an anime depiction of the untold cost of war within the civilian population. A young boy struggles to keep him & his younger sister alive in the desperate waning days of the war, their parents having been lost already. This one scored 100% by Rotten Tomatoes, and 8.5 of 10 by both IMDb and MyAnimeList.net (Have some tissues handy for this one, please.) [1988]
Of course, there are plenty of others that deal with various aspects of this conflict which, fortunately, we won. I always set aside December 7th to watch at least one. After aikido class, get into your Subaru, grab some sushi on the way home, and pop a DVD into your Toshiba player, then watch it on your Sony television.