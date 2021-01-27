Whew! We made it through the inauguration with the fantastic evening of entertainment for the whole country to enjoy!
Can you believe that millions were not spent on many fancy dinners and dances for the wealthy few who could afford the trip or gave mega bucks to the winning party? What a delightful change, for it should be a nationwide celebration regardless of the color of your ballot or representative animal trailing your party choice.
I have been a life long Republican who rode the Quie campaign bus back in the day and was able to squeeze onto the Eisenhower train as it campaigned through Steele County and to shake hands with Mamie. Somewhere I even have a letter of thanks from her in which my name was spelled wrong, but who cares? It was a thrill of a lifetime at 18.
The last several years haves squashed my fervor. I have got to think that there is a middle ground and that those who are way off in left or right field can catch a fly ball in the middle for the welfare of an entire country fraught with so many problems.
When I as younger, only somewhat wiser and living in the great state of Georgia, we were suburbanites in the Atlanta area; first home, first baby and first vote. my husband and I voted in a county seat definitely out of the big metropolis and both of us were Republicans. The next day the county seat newspaper claimed the county once again had gone 100% Democrat. Oh, there had been two Republican votes but they were sure someone voted twice and threw them out.
I was ready to storm the citadels of government to get my pound of Republican flesh but wise neighbors suggested I refrain and avoid crosses burning on my lawn or what ever retribution would result. I guess that in a state where old ladies at church suppers would discuss the details of Confederate Army campaigns, anything is possible.
Some years later, Georgia voted a majority for a Republican named Goldwater. Nothing is forever and change is the only guarantee.
We are a great nation. We have a free and divided mindset but, it has been my experience that there are “many ways to skin a cat “ as the saying goes and it will go smoother, faster and more comfortably if we work together.
Did someone say “God Bless America”? AMEN