It was a couple of months after we discovered that Bob had dementia that he showed signs of extreme anxiety and paranoia. He didn’t sleep at night since his days and nights were not only mixed up, he never knew the time because he couldn’t read the clock. So for three months we had our granddaughter, Sarah, stay with me to help take care of Bob when I went grocery shopping. Since he always wanted to stay up at night, I had Sarah help me to persuade him to stay in bed. Many times I kept my arm over him so he wouldn’t attempt to get out of bed. However, one night he did get out of bed while I was asleep and went outdoors on the back step and thankfully came back in again. I woke up and found him gone, so I jumped out of bed and ran to the kitchen. He was just standing there. After that scary episode, we had locks put on the two doors. He said that he wanted to talk to those men out there; I perceived that he was trying to carry out and share his testimony that God had given him many years ago.
While I was downstairs in the evenings working in our Good News Shop, Sue, our daughter, was upstairs try to get Bob undressed and ready for bed, which took an hour or so. He was so paranoid about everything and thinking that Sue and I were working against him. It wasn’t until after he had a change in his medication that he settled down. However, that’s when the deep depression settled in.
On Sundays I had our grandson, Kyle, and his wife stay with him, also. I thank God for a wonderful family and friends to help when there is a great need.
During this time of the destruction of his body, mind and emotions, I faithfully and prayerfully supported him. I reassured Bob lovingly as I squeezed his frail hand and kissed him, saying many times in the final year period, “We are in this together. I love you and I’m going to do everything I can to help you!” And I did, though it seemed like it was never enough nor the right thing to do to please him and make him the least bit happy. This was highly frustrating and disappointing to me, to say the least. He couldn’t help it and I understood this. And it was exceedingly hard to see him suffer so terribly and not have any way of him possibly getting any better. We continually hoped and prayed for a mighty miracle from God. One day I said to our daughter, Sue, “I only want to make him happy.” and she calmly replied “You can’t.” Period.
But there were two simple and sweet things that did make us both happy: Bite-size Hershey bars! Let me explain. In the warm summer evenings of 2018, I rolled Bob out in his wheelchair and in to the beautiful Birchwood Cottages courtyard. This is where we peacefully sat and watched the hummingbirds gather their nectar at the feeder while we chatted a bit and ate our bite-size Hershey bars. So this nightly ritual brought both of us a little bit of happiness, especially since we both liked to be outdoors to enjoy God’s creation and to eat our delicious chocolate bars.
Even though I couldn’t help Bob as much as I desired to, I prayed most of the time for him in Tongues. And I also prayed in Tongues for myself to keep my own spirit and soul built up so that I would not fall in to depression, anxiety or any other psychological disorders, which is the snare of the enemy, the Devil. While I was driving back and forth every day to visit with Bob, which took about 15-20 minutes, I sang in Tongues to the tune of a couple of songs which the Lord inspired me to write. Now who could ever pray (sing) the very best of the most protective, powerful and perfect prayer than Almighty God, the Holy Spirit (II Corinthians 20:15-18, 21-23, Acts 16:22-23)? Absolutely no one. So singing (or speaking) in Tongues daily not only builds up my spirit and soul, but also gives me the open gateway to God’s revelation, knowledge, and other supernatural gifts and powers of God that enable me to spread the full gospel of Jesus Christ to the four corners of the world and also enables me to fervently intercede for other people in their tests, trials and troubles such as what we were and are now going through. (Acts 1:8, 2:4, I Corinthians 12:7-11, Matthew 28:19-20, Mark 16:15-20)