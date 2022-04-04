There is a bill in Florida that was recently signed by Governor Ron DeSantis. It focuses on sexual orientation and gender identity, and opponents are rightfully calling it the "Don't Say Gay" bill.
I read the seven-page bill and you should too. It’s available on our website or you can send me an email, and I will email you a copy of it. I do not think we should consider and certainly do not think we should adopt the same thought and language in Minnesota and locally in our own school districts.
Headlines from Fox News and other national media touted the bill as a win for parental rights outside the home. Those articles supporting the bill go on to note that sexual orientation and gender identity are specifically mentioned in the text, but they excuse it by noting that the word "gay" is not in the text and that it doesn't ban casual discussion.
"It does not ban casual discussions of topics relating to sexual orientation and gender identity in the classroom," a Fox News writer stated.
Yet, in the bill's preamble, it lists a number of actions the bill takes, including "prohibiting classroom discussion about sexual orientation or gender identity in certain grade levels or in a specified manner."
Later in the bill, it states: "Classroom instruction by school personnel or third parties on sexual orientation or gender identity may not occur in kindergarten through grade 3 or in a manner that is not age appropriate or developmentally appropriate for students in accordance with state standards."
It takes some serious mental gymnastics to interpret that in any way besides "we don't want kids hearing about queer people in our youngest classrooms."
Maybe you agree with that sentiment. That's your right. As a member of the LGBTQ community, I don't understand why anyone should fear the community or be concerned about young people's awareness of its existence (we're just people!), but if that's how an individual feels, they can express that.
There has always been options for parents who feel their kid is being exposed to the wrong materials and discussions in the classroom. They can ask the school to end or tone down the lessons they're concerned about, and the school can determine if that's a fair request. Parents can also request their kids be taken out of the classroom during those lessons, and most schools would accommodate. And if they're left with no other options, a parent can always pull their student from public schools and find an environment that they feel is better suited.
But, frankly, I think teachers deserve a bit of respect and trust.
I don't believe a public grade school teacher needs to push a political agenda on students, but I also don't think queer people are some kind of perverse political issue that shouldn't be mentioned in a classroom. Will kids feel the same when told that's a topic they cannot broach?
Some of the bill's language about giving parents' access to their children's health records and updates makes sense, but who gave these politicians the right to decide what should and shouldn't be allowed in a classroom? When did it become a goal to legislate teachers?