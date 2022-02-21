Welcome back, friends. Over the years, I’ve thought a lot about the “museum experience” or how people view and interact with museums.
This was a part of my thesis research in graduate school and has been on my mind ever since. It’s important to think about how a guest may interact with something in your museum, from the exhibits to the gift shop, or anything else that they can come into contact with. A good way to keep learning about the museum experience is to visit museums yourself, and I have been lucky to visit some amazing museums over the years. I felt like it may be fun to share some experiences from what I think are the best museums out there that I have had the chance to visit.
One of my overall favorites is the Smithsonian Institute, which will likely come as no surprise. This large campus of museums is funded by the United State government and is something that we can all be proud of as Americans. Comprising 19 museums, 21 libraries, a zoo, and multiple research centers, the Smithsonian is sometimes referred to as our “nation’s attic” due to the sheer size of its collections. Those numbers are mind-boggling, with the Smithsonian holding more than 150 million items in its collection.
This is an absolutely massive organization and has two of my favorite museums: the National Museum of American History and the National Museum of Natural History. I first visited these as a child when my family went on a vacation to our nation’s capital, and the memories have been with me ever since.
These are well-funded, immaculately curated museums housed in stunningly beautiful buildings. Each one can take days to properly go through, and the exhibits on display are some of the best in the world. To top it all off, all of the museums are free to enter which makes the experience even better!
Another favorite of mine is History Colorado, home to the Colorado Historical Society. This one is particularly special to me as I spent a great deal of time there or working with its staff during my time in graduate school. Located in a new building constructed in downtown Denver, History Colorado is a beautiful attraction and a wonderful place to visit.
The exterior is welcoming and contains great sculptures and outdoor art that perfectly characterize the state. Going inside you will find a wide variety of exhibits that are accessible, interesting, well-constructed, and engaging. Each time I went, I found something new to do and was excited to come back for more.
To top it all off, the lower level has something that I find so interesting: visible storage! There is a large section of the museum’s storage area that has clear walls, allowing visitors to see inside and view what the collection areas look like and the work being done “behind the scenes.”
Lastly, I’ll take you to my all-time favorite museum: the Guinness Storehouse Museum in Dublin, Ireland. This, simply put, is a stunning place to visit. The museum was informative, engaging, interactive, and just plain fun.
One of the best things a museum can do is to make learning exciting, and this place did just that. I learned everything about the history of the company, even the ancillary subjects such as cooperage and hop farming. The experience was improved by the fact that the museum was constructed vertically over seven floors, with the overall design and layout mimicking a pint glass.
To top it off (pun intended), the very end of the tour brought you to the Gravity Bar, a bar at the top of the building that served the “freshest Guinness in the World.” All in all, the experience was memorable, fun, and educational. They even ended with a selfie station to take your picture at the factory and have it emailed to you as a keepsake.
What has been your favorite museum to visit? Have any experiences at a museum really stood out for you and left an impact? There are some incredible museums all across Minnesota, and I suggest you visit as many as you can!
Taking a day trip to a town, visiting its museum and then checking out the rest of the area can be a great way to learn, have fun, and support a local community. It’s almost spring time, so plan a trip and go have a great museum experience!