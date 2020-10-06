To the editor:
My name is Dom Korbel and on Nov. 3 you will see my name on the ballot for Owatonna School Board. I would be honored to receive your vote and represent you in our community. I believe I have a great deal to offer with regards to leadership experience that will allow me to bring a strong and thoughtful voice to the board.
I have been in executive leadership roles for over 13 years and understand the thoughtfulness and care needed to help guide an organization. My leadership experience is not just in my professional life. I have been a part of numerous non-profits here in Owatonna including United Way, Steele County Food Shelf and I am currently the board chair for Let’s Smile.
Three things matter most to me with regard to why I am running for the Owatonna School Board.
First, we need to be certain that we provide our teachers and schools all of the tools necessary to help each and every child find a path to their own unique future.
Second, our approach has to be “kid-centric” and every decision we make should focus on fostering student growth academically, socially and emotionally.
Finally, we must be fiscally responsible and transparent with the community whose tax dollars we are entrusted with.
I am running because I am ready to be part of guiding Owatonna’s future and serving on the School Board feels like the perfect fit for me to do so. #OwatonnaProud
Dom Korbel
Owatonna
