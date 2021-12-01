Jesus is “the Prince of Peace” and He has equipped every believer with this peace. However, there is this notion that Christians should be willing to achieve peace at any cost or that we should be willing to compromise with the enemy in order to achieve peace.
There is a struggle for peace between the world and the Ecclesia (Body of Christ). Some may try to embrace everything the world has to offer, in an effort to obtain peace, but it cannot be achieved by compromising God’s Word.
John 15:18-19 ““If the world hates you, you know that it hated Me before it hated you. If you were of the world, the world would love its own. Yet because you are not of the world, but I chose you out of the world, therefore the world hates you.”
The Bible says in 2 Corinthians 5:17 “Therefore if any man be in Christ, he is a new creature: old things are passed away; behold, all things are become new.”
When we become a Christian, all the old things of world passed away in our life. The world can’t stand the changed person because of Who you now represent. You’ve been set free from sin and now you’ve received a free gift of righteousness through Christ.
God never called us to be conformed to the world’s ways but to be conformed to Jesus’ image (Rom 8:29).
Jesus said that we can’t serve two masters. We will be loyal to one and despise the other (Mt 6:24).
There are many Christians who want the world to like them because they feel inferior as a believer to the sinner. The world wants us to feel ashamed for being a believer.
They’re embarrassed to share their faith or pray in public. Apostle Paul said to the believer in 1 Co 1:18, “For the message of the cross is foolishness to those who are perishing…”
So there many Christians who want the world to like them because they don’t want friends to think they are foolish.
Humans need to feel self-worth, self-esteem, and need to be affirmed. If you’re not walking close with the Lord, you’ll never get your affirmation and self-worth that comes from God. When we know Jesus looks at us and values us, we no longer need to look to the world to get affirmation. We won’t need the praise of men to make us feel accepted or valued.
The world has made the Church feel like what we do is foolish so we pull away from the spiritual realm.
If we don’t get into God’s presence and feel our self-worth, value, and affirmation from our precious Father, then we will get these feeling from someone else and that’s what is happening in the Church today.
We have compromised the principles of the Lord because we want everyone else to love us.
Let’s pursue the Prince of Peace and stop chasing after the counterfeit love of the world.