Here in Medford, it is looking a lot like Christmas! All this nice weather has had people out decorating and its certainly worth a drive around town to enjoy the creativity of our families and businesses.
In Central Park, right along Main Street, is the United Way Campaign thermometer with our goal of $22,000 prominently displayed. Right now, we are just a little over 80% or about $18,000 in donations. This is wonderful to see!
We know that the United Way agencies are all trying to respond to client needs that have increased for many of our neighbors during these COVID challenges. If you can, please consider a donation as others will certainly benefit.
The Community Pathways Marketplace Trailer is at Straight River Park the third Wednesday of the month from 10 a.m.-noon. Troy is a jolly elf himself and has fresh fruit, vegetables and grocery staples along with personal hygiene products. Just stop down if you are in need of any of these items.
What a year of experiences and challenges this has been! Our world, country and our neighborhoods have all been affected as we have daily updates on the coronavirus. Limitations have been put in place on how we socialize, work and shop. Some of the best news for Christmas would be the arrival of an injection that in Minnesota will go to our frontline health workers, care centers, first responders etc. We have listened to the Center for Disease Control-medical and scientific communities, elected officials and the media. Sometimes following all these daily reports has just lead to more fear and confusion and even disdain that all of this is a hoax.
Thankfully, the city did receive some CARES funds to offset some of the incurred expenses while trying to keep our employees safe and the city functioning. Some of the funds were used for special equipment for our Fire Department/first responders. Some of our local businesses were able to apply for and receive grants to help them offset some of the loss incurred this year. City Hall was closed for a few months. Now, our meeting set-up for social distancing and safety has meant no extra visitors. Technology has become a part of our day as we ‘zoom’ rather than drive and meet. Our Municipal Liquor Store has had only two months of regular operation — January and February. Again, now, Craig is managing the off sale Tuesday-Saturday from noon-7 p.m. so you can pick up your favorite beers, wine and spirits. 2020 has certainly had its challenges for everyone!
And we had an election year! Some of the nastiness throughout the country even seeped into Medford! I lost the bid for another term. After the first of the year, our two senior council members have served for two years. Yes, we have a couple returning members with experience, but the city activity has changed so there is a learning curve waiting. A new environment of activity will have to be worked on.
I have often described the mayor’s responsibility as cheerleader. Thankfully, a supporting team — employees, council members — has surrounded me, but as important are the individuals who have served on our Planning and Zoning, Economic Development Authority and Park boards. These individuals all have a passion for the area they represent and collectively have helped guide projects, codes, goals and planning. Our advisors have answered my questions and provided direction. Thank you to each of you for this commitment.
All cities have these boards and more. Consider becoming involved. Most cities have their minutes available on their websites so it is easy to find out what each is doing. Mayors generally make board appointments with input from staff, council and other board members. Medford does have a ‘volunteer’ form on our website so share your interest.
Consider running for an elected office. We do need more women serving in these leadership capacities! Representing nearly 52% of the population, we are not similarly represented at the council/board tables, legislature or in Congress. As multi-taskers who do our research and homework, we bring a great deal to discussions and decisions. Now that I will have more time after the first of the year, I would be more than happy to visit with anyone who has questions about running and serving in an elected capacity,
Thank you to all those of you who have followed this column these past eight years, I have loved serving the Medford community and sharing ‘what is going on up the road’. All of us wish for health, happiness and some stability as we celebrate these holidays and look forward to the new year. Stay safe and enjoy the moment!