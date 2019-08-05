"Words are seeds that do more than blow around. They land in our hearts and not the ground. Be careful what you plant and careful what you say. You might have to eat what you planted one day."
— Unknown
"Handle them carefully, for words have more power than atom bombs."
— Pearl Strachan Hurd
da campaign
In recent weeks a poster has appeared on Facebook. Simplistically, it lays blame or fault on the citizens or voters for the divisiveness experienced in congress.
The poster contains the words: “It’s all the Democrats fault. … It’s all the Republicans fault. … No, it’s OUR fault for allowing asses like you to stay in office to fight each other instead of working together for the good of this great country!”
Back on Aug. 31, 2018, in a column in this newspaper, I wrote: “In my opinion our current political campaign season is too expensive, too long and a waste of time! I would be totally in favor of legislation which would limit the amount of time and the dollars spent. … In Mexico the limit (a law) for the campaign is 147 days, in the United Kingdom in 2015 their campaign lasted 139 days, in Canada in 2015 their campaign lasted 78 days (normally — less than 40 days), and in Japan the limit (a law) for the campaign is 12 days. In Argentina candidates can advertise their candidacy 60 days prior to the election; however, official campaigning can begin but 25 days later.”
I have made two decisions and I invite you to make the same two decisions.
One, I will not make a monetary contribution of any kind to any of the political parties until their candidates learn to work together. I will not hesitate to shout this to those who harangue me for contributions.
Two, I will continue to say to Senator Amy Klolbuchar, “If you want to run for the office of President, please resign as a senator so that our governor can appoint someone who will represent us in congress.”
I will support any candidate who has the qualities of Harry S. Truman. He was creative and imaginative.
da 'what?'
I am dumb-founded when I hear officiants at weddings state “You may kiss the bride!” The statement is spoken after the vows, the exchange of rings and the pronouncement of the couple as husband and wife. Fans of the Hallmark movies, know that the clergy always say it.
First of all, why is it necessary for the officiant to provide the prompt? The couple doesn’t need anyone’s permission to kiss.
More importantly, the young lady who was a bride became a wife when she participated in the exchange of vows and of rings. So, if the officiant has to be the center of attention, he or she ought to say, “You may kiss your wife.”
Wedding photographers really would prefer that the first kiss as a wedded couple take place, not during the ceremony, but in a location where the event can be captured and printed as a photo.
Back on June 30, 2019, the Sunday StarTribune had a front page article about weddings. The article pointed out that in 2009 41% of weddings were in a church and that in 2017 only 22% were held in a sanctuary.
Does that bother me? Yes, it does. In my mind, and remember that I am prejudice, all marriages need as much help as they can get to be successful. God’s presence and God’s teachings are essential if the marriage is going to be happy and fulfilling.
Unfortunately, I had to agree with the author (Jean Hopffensperger) when she wrote, “The trend reflects the record-high ranks of young adults with no ties to religious institutions, and the cultural drift from organized religion.”
I totally agree with Dave Willis who wrote, “Great marriages don’t happen by luck or by accident. They are the result of a consistent investment of time, thoughtfulness, forgiveness, affection, prayer, mutual respect, and a rock-solid commitment between a husband and a wife.” I would add to those words, “The cement in a marriage or a good relationship is the Lord Jesus.”
da environment
Scientists keep telling us that we are destroying our environment; but we act like we don’t believe them. Scholars keep telling us that if the average temperature keeps increasing as it has for the past 100 years, this earth will be uninhabitable; but we continue to act like there’s nothing wrong. Specialists in environmental science keep telling us if the CO2 levels continue to increase, we will destroy our ability to grow food; but we refuse to pay attention and we refuse to head the warnings.
The magazine “Harvard Public Health” (Fall – 2017) contained an article with the title "Change In The Air." It was written by David Levin. In it he tells us that by the end the 21st century, the levels of CO2 could increase by about 40 percent. He summarizes a scientific study which tells us this fact: “When exposed to high levels of CO2 staple crops like wheat, rice, maize, and soybeans shift their internal chemistry and retain fewer essential micronutrients, such as the minerals zinc and iron.
The resulting changes in food, according to scientists, is that by 2050 hundreds of people “could suffer devastating health problems, from stunted growth to diminished cognitive function.”
Fact: if our society continues to refuse to face facts, this earth as we know it will be uninhabitable in less than 100 years!
Signing off…
“May every word that is ever spoken by our mouths be words that lift up, and never words that tear down.”
— Anonymous