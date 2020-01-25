Thou shouldst not have been old till thou hadst been wise.
— William Shakespeare
”King Lear”
Fairy tales can come true
It can happen to you if you’re young at heart
— Carolyn Leigh
”Young at Heart”
Some years ago, from this very spot in the newspaper, I bemoaned the fact that a clerk at one of the local mercantiles deigned to grant me a senior discount without even asking for my ID.
It’s gotten worse as lately I’ve become the recipient of a seemingly never-ending flood of what best may be described as “geezer mail.”
Bear with me on this one.
Back then — it was 2016 and I still hadn’t reached my 60th birthday — I complained vociferously about my — ahem! — advancing years, evidenced by my graying hair. I had long given up any expectation of being carded when I went in to buy a bottle of wine. And I was OK with that. Still, it would be flattering for someone to mistake me once again for an under-21-year-old kid. Heck, I wouldn’t mind if someone thought I had just entered middle-age.
Ah, to be young again and not have to worry about nodding off during supper.
What I wasn’t prepared for was what happened when I went shopping at a local shop — I won’t say which one — and it came time for me to make my purchase and go home.
Toward the end of my “checkout experience,” as I like to call it, the cashier stared at me for a moment, then said with an oh-so-helpful smile, “If you’re 55 years or older, you can take advantage of our senior discount.”
Let me repeat that: The Senior Discount. Y’know, that discount awarded to folks just because they’re old but still able to shop.
They were words I wasn’t prepared to hear. I’m sure I grumbled, perhaps even harrumphed. (Us old folk are known to do that, smile of the cashier be damned.) The senior discount? Really?
I’m not sure if were bothered more by the fact that apparently I even then appeared old enough to qualify the senior discount or more by the fact that I actually was old enough for the discount.
Realistically, I knew that I’m getting older, which I also know sure beats the alternative. The signs of my aging are there — hair growing where I don’t need hair, hair falling out where I do. And for years, even then, I had been making those “old man noises.” You know the noises I’m talking about. Every time I stood up, I grunt, making a sound that resembles a cross between a guttural sigh and a Medieval exorcism. Sitting down, it was even worse — so bad, in fact, that people around me are convinced that if I don’t hurry up and get in my chair, I’m going to have an aneurysm. God knows what other noises I’m making that I’m not even aware of.
But I digress.
Back at the store, I wasn’t so upset by the recognition of my age that I declined the discount. No, indeed. And, in fact, I started to pull my wallet out to show her my driver’s license in order to verify my age and cash in on that discount. And that’s when it happened.
“Yeah, right,” she snorted, waving her hand in an air of dismissal. “Like I need to see your ID.”
So, it’s come to this, has it? Forget about being carded for alcohol. I’m not even being carded for being a senior citizen.
Oy.
It’s gotten worse
For several years now, dating at least as far back as when I started receiving invitations to join AARP, I started receiving communiques asking me if I, in my advance years, need discount on prescription drugs to improve my circulation, reduce my weight, grow new hair or enhance my male potency. I’ve been offered gingko biloba to restore my memory, saw palmetto to strengthen my weakened prostate, ginseng to reduce my bodily fatigue and St. John’s wort to counter my depression.
Frankly, I hadn’t even been aware I had all those problems. But apparently, for some time now I’ve been worn out and depressed from worrying about my weakened prostate. Jeez, I must have forgotten.
But it hasn’t stop there.
While I was sitting down to the computer to start writing this column, I received three — count ‘em, three — copies of the same email that directed me to a blog on the Internet. The blog featured a top 10 list of the “World’s Sexiest Seniors” — and yes, I’m talking about sexy senior citizens, not young 18-year-olds finishing high school.
The blog named its list of “Hollywood’s top 10 sexiest seniors.” Again, I was torn. I didn’t know to be more upset by the fact that I didn’t make the list — a shameful oversight, I’m sure you’ll agree — or by the fact that I was older than seven of the 10 people named as senior citizens.
Yeah, that made me feel just dandy.
And to top my week off, I made the mistake of taking a Facebook quiz titled “How Old Are You At Heart?” and made the added mistake of answering truthfully. After I answered the 25 or so questions, pausing halfway through to take a nap and to yell at the neighborhood kids to get off my lawn, I got the results.
It said I was 56 years old at heart, which, believe it or not, didn’t bother me so much because it’s actually younger — albeit just two years younger — than I really am. But then it went on to explain what it means to be 56 years at heart. And, no, I’m not making this up.
“You are an aging adult at heart,” it began. “Strictly speaking, in years you are a senior citizen and the majority of your life is behind you.”
Well, there’s a happy thought: I’m on the downhill slide toward death.
“However,” it continued, “you are not dead yet.”
Whew! That’s a relief. You can quit taking my pulse now.
“And the best is certainly yet to come,” it went on.
Sure, if “the best” includes tubes of liniment and supper served promptly at 4:30, the soggier the better.
It concluded: “Your wisdom enlightens those around you who are willing to listen, so whatever you do — keep speaking up.”
I will keep speaking up, as long as everyone else speaks up as well. Hard of hearing, y’know.
Which brings me to that piece of mail I received this week — and no, I’m not making this up. It was a flyer — typed in large print so someone of my advanced years could read it without stretching his arms out like an orangutan — that encouraged me to consider how I could ease the burden on my family by making some plans now.
That’s right. It was from a cremation service. Talk about your ultimate “checkout experience.” Jeez!
I wonder if they give a senior discount.