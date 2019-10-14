To the editor:
I encourage everyone to attend the upcoming free Steele County Republican Party forum at the Owatonna VFW at 7 p.m. Monday, Oct. 21. Annette Meeks will speak about “Men Without Work: How Some Government Policies Have Created a Dependency Crisis and What We Can Do to End It.”
Annette Meeks has a varied background in politics. She was deputy chief of staff for U.S. House Speaker Newt Gingrich during the days of “Contract with America.” She currently stays busy with the Freedom Foundation of Minnesota as well as making appearances on the Minnesota Public Television show “Almanac.”
The Freedom Foundation helps shape sound public policy. They tackle issues important to every Minnesotan and provide real-time, proven research and policy alternatives to help further the debate. The forum is free and everyone is welcome to attend. Questions from the audience will be encouraged as time permits.
Betty Quiring
Medford