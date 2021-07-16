How great has it felt to get out into the community and be with people again? I don’t know about you, but there is nothing more energizing for me that to surround myself with the caring people of this community.
We’ve had the opportunity to participate in each of the festivities throughout Steele County these past several weeks, discussing needs, sharing resources and just having a good time. While our Balloons, Bubbles, and Books were a huge success, it was the conversations that we had that made the biggest impact on me. People genuinely care about their neighbors and want to help ensure that everyone has the opportunity at a good quality of life. This is what United Way is all about.
For those that support our partner agencies, you know us as the ones that help fund important human service programs in our community. If your child participated in one of our distance learning support sites, we’re the ones that help kids succeed in school. If you got your taxes done with us, we’re the people that do free taxes. I
f you’re a volunteer with Volunteers United, we’re the ones that coordinate volunteer opportunities and help nonprofits increase their capacity. Maybe we’ve help you with your housing needs or provided a scholarship for childcare or preschool transportation. Maybe you just know that when you don’t know where to go to help or get help, we’re a good place to start.
However, you know the United Way, and for those that still don’t, just know that we are the ones that change lives by mobilizing and optimizing the caring power of our community and that together we can accomplish anything! People, Community, Purpose. This is how we LIVE UNITED.
Text UWSC2021 to 202-858-1233 and join us in changing lives in Steele County.