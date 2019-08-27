The Disabled American Veteran (DAV) organization is America’s most resourceful group of veterans serving other veterans because no veteran should feel they have to face the future alone.
The DAV has one single purpose which is to “Empower veterans to lead a high-quality life with respect and dignity.” In order to achieve that single purpose for such a diverse group of individuals, the local DAV chapter wants any veteran in Rice, Steele and the surrounding area to become part of their local chapter.
DAV Chapter 20, has many members, but each day our more mature Veterans are no longer able to continue the battle and keep helping those Veterans that need some assistance. Like many veterans before them, service is in their bones. The DAV Chapter 20, located in Faribault can be reached by mail: P.O. Box 1186 Faribault; email: DAVsouthcentralMN@gmail.com; coming to a meeting the fourth Wednesday of the month at 7 p.m. at the Faribault American Legion or by contacting Commander Debra Petersen at 507-332-0294.
The DAV is a nonprofit 501©(4) which is able to fulfill their mission through monetary donations that fund various programs. The legislative program represents the interests of all disabled veterans, their families, widow/widower spouses and orphans before Congress, the White House and the judicial branch, as well as state and local governments.
The service program provides free professional assistance to all veterans and their families in obtaining benefits and services earned through military service from the Department of Veterans Affairs. DAV has started a new free transportation program in southeast Minnesota to assist veterans in getting to medical appointments.
The employment program DAV hosts numerous career fairs across the United States each year, connecting employers with Veterans who are transitioning from active duty to civilian life, and veterans who already have civilian work experience.
The women veteran program provides outreach to women veterans to ensure they apply for their benefits and are aware of the medical care that may be unique to them.
The disaster relief program provides direct grants to help veterans and their families when disaster strikes. The medical equipment donor program helps get any gentled used medical equipment to a veteran or family members immediately upon request if in the program’s inventory.
The Veterans Treatment Court program provides veteran to mentor those veterans that have fallen from grace and need some solid positive support in order to get back to leading a high-quality life with respect and dignity.
The voluntary service program is where volunteers provide care, moral and assistance to veterans. Volunteers that are a part of this unique program provide rides to medical appointments, are a buddy to a Veteran during rehabilitation, or simply take the time to have a cup of coffee and visit with a veteran whether they are in a VA medical center, nursing home or living next door. Giving of your time, whether it is an hour, a week or an hour a month or hours every day, the volunteers’ actions of giving shows the Veteran and their families you care.
Too often individuals think a disabled veteran is only in their senior years, that is not true. There are many young adult veterans that are disabled. It is easy to understand when you can see the physical scars, but emotional scars are not visible, but felt just as much, if not more. When there is no physical disability, it is often hard to understand that someone is disabled due to trauma they have experienced. It is good that our society has become appreciative of the veterans’ service by thanking them for their service.
Actions speak louder than words and are received much deeper than just hearing the words. There are many ways a non-veteran can show how grateful they are for the veterans that sacrificed time from families, suffered loss of a part of them to ensure American’s freedoms were protected. Check out DAV Chapter 20’s Facebook page DAV Chapter 20 and simply share any fundraising event with others; if interested attend the event, but more importantly use your words to encourage a veteran you know to contact the DAV if they need any assistance.