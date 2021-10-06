Fall brings both changes and grand festivities, and for many people, homecoming week is the season's kick-off. The excitement begins on Monday for some, and for others it started weeks ago. I’ve had the opportunity to chat with a few people about what makes this week unique to them. I found it fascinating hearing the different things that go on throughout the week that people were most excited about and the memories of past years that last and shine the brightest.
Let’s start by talking about the kids. With the fun dress-up days throughout the week and the craft projects, the elementary school kids start to build the excitement! The energy is noticeable in this age group big time - whether it be staying up a little late, making sure they have the right outfit picked out for the dress-up day, or getting up early to accomplish this task. There’s no mistaking there’s a buzz in the air.
OK ... close your eyes and imagine for just a second that you’re 14 and it’s your freshman year of high school. Now, I know not everyone had the fondest memories of that time, but humor me. You’re at home a week before homecoming, wondering if you will ask anyone to the dance or if you will be asked. Maybe you don’t want to go at all. You’ve got a huge crush, and you’re just trying to work up the courage to ask. You may also know exactly who you’re going with and you’re trying to find a unique way to ask them. Whatever the circumstance might be, the excitement can be felt throughout the halls of the school.
Let’s talk football! For many, this is what the whole week is about, with powder puff football kicking it off on Monday night. The dedication and determination that these girls play with are intense. This week for many brings back so many memories of driving by and hearing the sound of Paul Hokanson‘s voice doing the play-by-play. Attending the game and lining the fence, you’ll find numerous college students returning to catch up with old friends and to share new stories. The student section roaring with excitement and the supporting parents watching with pride make it a memorable evening.
Homecoming wouldn’t be complete without the parade. Almost every student can appreciate it, whether they attend or not, as they are let out early for the weekend! I can remember from a very young age watching the floats go by and appreciating the effort that was put into each of them. Learning more as an adult how much work it takes to put something together, that appreciation has only grown. The littles gather up candy as fast as they can. The downtown business owners show their support and school spirit. I remember watching the football team come on the back of the flatbed tow truck from Dean’s Towing with Oscar the beagle as Dean’s copilot.
Just remember that for some people, this is a huge week! Many staff and students spent hours preparing for the parade, game or dance. So let’s support the effort given by many to make this week happen! Smile and say hi to the cashier at the grocery store, wave to the neighbor kid because you don’t know the impact a small gesture might have on somebody’s day!
And most importantly - Go Huskies!