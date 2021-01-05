Ok, I’m not really going to tell you to never buy another pie crust, but don’t be afraid of making homemade pie crust. You probably have the ingredients at home and it’s not that difficult to make. Also, it’s more satisfying to eat homemade food made 100% from scratch. Each year, I set personal goals to learn how to make more foods from scratch. Making more pie crusts has been on my annual goal list since 2018 and I’ve been working on making a darn good crust ever since.
I love pie! They bring back fond memories of my Grandma Kane, who, in my opinion, made the best pies. Fortunately, my mom carries on that tradition. And luckily, I’ve had the chance to learn some pie crust making tips from my mom. Here are a few things that I’ve learned.
Rolling out the pie crust is part of the art of making a good crust. Mom taught me to roll from the center outwards, moving around the crust until you get to the desired size. If the size of your pie pan is 9”, the crust should be larger than 9” in diameter to accommodate for the depth of the pan. Another tip that mom taught me was that when you’re finished rolling out the crust, fold it in half and then in half again to make it easier to move the crust to the pie pan versus dragging a big flat crust across the pan that would likely rip during the move.
Ingredients also affect the pie crust by influencing its flavor and texture. The main ingredients are flour and shortening. Flours come in many varieties, from all purpose to whole wheat to pastry flour and more. Flour quality also influences pastry results. I’m still learning to make a good crust and haven’t experienced much with flours, but I intend to, and encourage you to as well. Shortening, according to Merriam-Webster Dictionary, is an edible fat used to “shorten” baked goods, or make them more tender and flakier. Lard and butter are my go-to ingredients for “shortening” since we try to eat mostly “real foods” vs processed or synthetic foods, like Crisco shortening. Which one you choose is up to you. It’s also OK to mix two, like in my great grandmother’s recipe below:
Great Grandma Ardella Kane’s Pie Crust Recipe
2 cups flour
¾ cup shortening (lard or leaf lard)
¼ tsp salt
2 Tbsp butter
¼ c hot water
2 Tbsp cream or milk
Instructions: Beat shortening, butter, and salt until fluffy. Add flour until mixed. Add cream and water. Chill if dough is soft. Roll out on a well-floured surface or between two pieces wax paper. Recipe makes two bottom crusts or one top and bottom crust.
Next time you make a pie, try making the crust from scratch instead of buying one.
Time saver tip: Have a pie crust making day and make up several crusts and freeze them in individual pie pans.