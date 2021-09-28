Bear with me, dear readers. I am, in fact, a millennial.
There are many different areas of my life and personality that expose my millennialness: I am obsessed with rose gold; I treat my cats like most people treat their human children; and the only phone number I have memorized is my childhood landline (which no longer exists).
But perhaps more than anything else, I am constantly connected.
I grew up with the Internet and was consistently the target market for all of today’s most popular social media platforms as they were being rolled out. I had a LiveJournal, a MySpace, and even a Xanga account that I sincerely hope has been scrubbed from the worldwide web once and for all. My generation was in constant contact via instant messengers, like AIM and MSN, long before text messaging and smartphones became an extension of our bodies.
What my parents thought (or maybe hoped) was a simple teenage phase eventually morphed into a normal part of human interaction. Today, I have Facebook and Twitter and two Instagram accounts. I have an empty TikTok profile that I only created so I could open the endless videos my friends send to me. My longest Snapchat streak is over a year long — with multiple different group chats.
Though being connected can be a beautiful thing, and while it is more common than not to have all of these accounts, I have to admit: my relationship with social media can sometimes feel toxic.
I fondly remember the days when social media was simply a way to express your individuality, whether it be through music, writing or just letting people know what we were up to. The whole experience was pretty lighthearted — until it wasn’t.
These days, every nook and cranny of the Internet seems to be polluted with keyboard warriors: those who find confidence in the anonymity of being behind a screen. More and more people seem to be taking social media as their opportunity to soapbox, whether it be for something they believe in, something they dislike, or simply as a way to be heard whilst inevitably shouting into the void.
The problem is, I get sucked into these ploys by people simply looking to cause trouble, especially when it comes to the spreading of disinformation. Over the last handful of years, as the world around us seems to become more and more volatile, our social media feeds have become littered with the dreaded “fake news” of our era. I’m not talking about bias news on the mainstream scale, but the false experts and self-proclaimed martyrs who post a piece of made up information that gets shared, liked, tweeted, boosted and posted thousands of times before someone takes a second to look into and verify the claims.
It’s maddening, and I find myself in the position of either fighting solo against these people (word of advice, you cannot argue with those who lack logic) or hovering over the “deactivate profile” button in my settings.
I never hit that button, though, because I still long for the connection I am able to make with the people I have collected throughout my life. Whether it be reminiscing about a high school memory or celebrating a new milestone for a family member that lives multiple time zones away, there are just too many reasons for me to not walk away from this form of connection.
Aside from my personal relationships, my career in journalism has evolved to need that connection on social media, an aspect of the profession that I don’t believe any of us saw coming. In fact, I still know many career journalists who have been in the game for decades who continue to resist social media.
I’ve seen first hand the benefit, though, and how much more effective I am at my job having this tool in my tool belt. I see when events are happening; I get alerted of questions about things happening in town; and it allows me to be one of the first to know when there has been an exciting new development in the area. In the grand scheme of things, social media is one of the many important ways that I am able to keep my finger on the pulse of this community.
So despite the moments where my Facebook and Twitter feeds give me a headache or I am at a loss for words with the things I read online, I know that being connected through social media is both a desire and a necessity in my life.
I am, after all, a millennial.