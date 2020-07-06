The management of our beloved newspaper recently legislated through a strict mandate that the columnists, which I am one of, are now being limited to using only 500 words per article!
What? “Nonsense,” I cry out! My articles usually go between 1,000 and 1,400 words and people tell me that they enjoy reading them. What’s going on anyway?
Only 500 words? I can barely begin to say “hello” in 500 words.
Once I get going, I have facts, humor of sorts, interesting and gut wrenching, real life stories to tell, personal sharing, truths to be presented, points to be made, difficulties to share and the poignancy of life’s situations brought to light.
Limiting a writer is like putting leg irons on an Olympic track star. What is going on anyway? I thought we were all friends here. What gives?
My mind races at about 150 words per minute and I can hardly keep up with the constant flurry with pen in hand. It’s like being real thirsty and then drinking from a fire hydrant. Frustrating would be the perfect word to use here to define this diabolical decision.
However, getting back to words, there are no “good” words and there are no “bad” words. It’s just how you use words. It’s a choice.
Three words that most everybody likes to hear are “I love you.” They are life giving words. I think people do not use them near as often as they need to. When was the last time you said those words?
We can use words to hurt others. Sarcastic and condescending remarks, insults, put-downs, verbal shots are among many that destroys love. They can become harmful, hurtful, damaging and destructive. The impact they leave is probably worse than being shot. Sometimes people are not very sensitive. They are just mean. I’ve met folks like that before.
All of the love and caring you bestow on another person in a lifetime can be destroyed with one bad word.
There are words that describe occasions like a wedding, birthday, anniversary, etc. They need little explaining as each of them are stories unto themselves.
It is entirely possible to use one or two words that could be interpreted or translated into hundreds of words. The word “STOP” is very self explanatory.
Losers in life have one thing in common. They all recite the same death blow mantra … they complain and explain.
And then there is a male expression. Rarely if ever would a woman utter it. It shows great love, patience and tolerance for his loved one. It is “Yes, dear.”
Over the years of being exposed to a significantly wide range of writing, I have come to the conclusion that there is only one word I have discovered as sexist. It is a word that is exclusively used by women. Men shudder violently when they hear a woman use it. They cringe, break out in a cold sweat, become nervous and it drives them absolutely crazy. It’s the word “maybe?” Arrrgggghhhhhh!