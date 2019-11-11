I am a road warrior. That means I am frequently flying someplace and staying in hotels. I have been living this life for nearly ten years and, as you can imagine, I have experienced many things. My trip calculator says that I have traveled 989,889 miles. I have had 303 trips totaling 2,073 days and visited nine countries and 93 cities. I want to share some of this experience with you since we are entering the Thanksgiving and Christmas travel season soon.
I try and avoid checking luggage as much as possible. If you do check your bags, make sure you have some essential items in your carry on. I suggest you have the necessary cosmetic items, a change of clothes, and your pajamas in the carry-on. If you are traveling with someone, I suggest you mix personal clothing into each checked bag. That way, if one of the bags is lost, both of you will still have some clothing. Usually, the airline delivers your lost suitcase within 24 hours if you are stationary, so this may be enough for you.
Waiting for TSA screening can be very long and frustrating. I have TSA Pre Check and Clear which save me much time. There is a fee for these services, and they are probably not worth it for the infrequent traveler. Give yourself plenty of time to check your bag and go through the line. Weekends are usually hectic days at the airport. If you don’t want to go through the body scanner, ask politely for a personal inspection.
When scheduling a flight with a leg, make sure you have at least a 50-minute gap between flights. I prefer 75 to 90 minutes between flights. When the first flight is delayed for any reason, you can easily miss your second flight. If you are flying out of MSP in the winter, the plane may need to be de-iced before take-off. If this is the case, you may pull away from the gate on time, but the de-icing treatment may take 20 minutes or more before your actual take-off. This seemingly short delay could have consequences that lead to a missed flight if scheduled too close.
Picking your seat on the airplane: If you don’t have status in the airline frequent flyer’s club, you may have to pay extra for aisle or window seats near the front. The bulkhead and exit row seats offer more legroom but bulkhead seats have no place to stow your small bag carry on. It must be stowed in the overhead storage during take-off and landings. I love the exit row seats but I avoid bulkhead seating or seating at the very front of a section.
If you are taking a cruise, for heaven’s sake, arrive in departure city the day before. If you try to avoid an overnight stay with a same day flight, you are betting that the weather and flight will go as planned. If your luck fails, oops you miss the cruise!
If you are an infrequent traveler, you should notify your credit card companies (of the cards you plan to use) of your travel plans. I have had card companies shut me off because they thought someone else was using my card. You can call them and fix it, but it is more difficult when you are on the other side of the world and don’t have access to a cell phone.
Travel first aid kits are often never used, but nice if you need one. I suggest packing a few doses of aspirin, Benadryl (Dramamine if cruising), cold tablets, TUMs or Pepcid, cough drops, activated charcoal tablets (especially if you go to a place where the water quality isn’t high), a few bandages, Neosporin and sunscreen.
International travel can offer some different challenges. If you plan on driving a rental car in your foreign destination, check with your insurance company before traveling to make sure that you are covered there. If not, buy the insurance offered by the rental company. You also may need an international driver’s license. Be sure and check which side of the road they drive on. I can tell you from experience that driving in the left lane feels very wrong.
What about a travel health insurance policy? If you have some emergency medical issues while out of the country and end up in a local hospital, you may need to be flown a hospital in the US. Medical air transport is costly. Insurance seems cheap, given the alternative.
Have safe and happy travels! Wave to me at the airport!