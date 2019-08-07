To the editor:
Shouldn’t we expect the President of the United States to be able to present his policy ideas without using degrading words or inflammatory language? President Trump seems incapable of doing that.
Trump has called individuals “stupid,” “weak,” “losers,” “morons” and “nasty.”. When referring to minority groups he calls them “the blacks,” “the Muslims,” “the gays” and “the Hispanics,” thereby separating them as groups from the rest of United States citizens. He has referred to the people attempting to enter this country at our southern border as an “invading army” and stated many of them are “rapists” and “gang members.”
I believe his use of words give rise to fear, hate and angry among some individuals. When the media points out his falsehoods and contradictions, he says it is “fake news” and “the media is the enemy of the people.” The phrase “enemy of people” has been used throughout the past century by dictators and autocrats to delegitimize foreign governments, opposition parties and dissenters. Nazi and Communist Party leaders used this phrasing in their political propaganda.
This past weekend we had the 22nd and 23rd mass killings of 2019. At last count 30 have died so far, murdered by two individuals born in this country. Trump expressed his condolences and then stated he believed violent video games were a major influence in causing these individuals to act as they did. Isn’t it reasonable to think that Trump, who is supposed to be the leader of this country, had some influence on these killers actions through his speeches?
I encourage readers to go to our local library and check out several books about Donald Trump. The first is entitled, “Never Enough: Donald Trump and the Pursuit of Success” by Michael D ’Antonio and the second is entitled, “The Dangerous Case of Donald Trump” by Bandy Lee M.D. I believe these are fact-filled books about Donald Trump’s life and character.
Philip Heim
Medford