To the editor:
I recently had a column on election fraud and protests in the paper. Mr. Joel Raaen responded to that column by telling me what my attitude should have been, that I should have included several other topics, that I had belittled our elections and that I was trying to justify the behaviors of protesters on Jan. 6. I didn't know that I had to submit my writings to Mr. Raaen to get his approval. Well then, mea culpa, but I think I still have my 1st amendment rights to relate my topic as I see fit.
My column was to try to find the motivation behind the attack on the Capitol, I did not try to justify the assault. In fact I said it was horrendous and inexcusable. Does that sound like justification?
Another reader responded that I had attempted to justify the claims of voter fraud, and he cited numbers from the Heritage Foundation that showed few accounts of voter fraud in the 2020 election.
When I went on the Heritage Foundation site to check out the history of election fraud, one of the first headlines I saw was "Heritage Foundation's Election Fraud database tops 1,300 cases." I consider that a substantial number. Those are convictions of people who attempted to skew election results.
Digging deeper, I found in past elections a number of people convicted of massive absentee voter fraud: more than 500 in California, 8,000 in another California case, 67 in Texas. There were cases in every state; some were buying of votes, others were double voting, ineligible voting and marking ballots for another person against their wishes. I'm not saying that this happened in the 2020 election, but it could have motivated some extremists.
Individually, they don't seem to cause a problem. But the large number cited shows that fraud does exist. Knowing that, I am quite certain that individuals or groups could have again attempted to gain votes for their candidate. They are not going to grow a conscience overnight. To think otherwise would be naïve.
Kathy Brown Dodds
Faribault