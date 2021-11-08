As our Public Works crews prepare for winter weather, we want to remind everyone in town about the parking restrictions that take effect November 15 through March 31. During this period, street parking is only allowed on alternating sides of the street every night between 12:01 a.m. and noon, regardless of the weather. On even-numbered calendar dates, vehicles may park on the sides of streets with even-numbered addresses. On odd-numbered calendar dates, vehicles may park on the sides of streets with odd-numbered addresses.
Between noon and midnight, the winter parking restrictions are not in effect. Therefore, parking is allowed on both sides of the street (unless otherwise marked). At 12:01 a.m., parking is only allowed on the side of the street that corresponds with the calendar date. Anticipating the date change at 12:01 a.m., there’s no need to move from one side of the street to the other at midnight. Instead, park prior to midnight on the side of the street that corresponds with the next day’s date. Keep in mind December and January both end and begin with odd dates – the 31st and the 1st. Parking restrictions are enforced nightly from November 15 through March 31 regardless of weather conditions.
The easiest way to know which streets are available for parking is to use the City’s Winter Parking Map app available on the City of Owatonna’s website. Just go to ci.owatonna.mn.us and search for “Public & Winter Parking”.
Winter parking restrictions facilitate effective snow removal and allow crews to perform other street maintenance during nighttime hours. We work with the Police Department to ticket and then tow vehicles that are parked in violation of the winter parking restrictions. There are some exceptions to the parking restrictions including streets where parking is limited to one side, cul-desacs with both even and odd house numbers and streets with more restrictive parking requirements such as those in the downtown area. The restrictions also exclude street parking within two blocks of religious facilities for regularly scheduled weekend services, holiday services, funerals and weddings. Street parking in these areas is allowed one hour prior and one hour after the scheduled service times or events.
City parking lots in the downtown area may be used for overnight parking. Watch for signs in those lots showing the hours parking is allowed.
Here are some other important reminders as winter approaches:
Sidewalks must be cleared of snow within 24 hours of it accumulating.
Homeowners are responsible for ensuring their mailboxes are firmly attached to posts sturdy enough to withstand the snow that gets deflected from plows. Mailboxes damaged by the snow that comes from plows are the homeowner’s responsibility. The City is responsible only for mailboxes damaged from coming into direct contact with the actual snow removal equipment. Additional information is available at ci.owatonna.mn.us, search for “Mailbox and Property Damage”.
To prevent damaging concrete that is less than a year old, use only non-salt grit and non-metal shovels.
The City Ordinance 72.02 Parking During Street Maintenance with details is available on our website. For additional information about street maintenance, winter parking restrictions or other services provided by the City of Owatonna’s Public Works Department, please visit ci.owatonna.mn.us or follow the City of Owatonna on Facebook.