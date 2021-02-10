We hear this terminology used constantly in education and certainly in other vocations. What does it mean and how does it impact the learning that is occurring and will continue to occur in our classrooms? Within the Owatonna Public Schools we define 21st century learners as students who are collaborative, creative, critical thinkers, effective communicators and community-focused.
Some may say that these same skill sets have been present for hundreds of years. I would agree, but the game has certainly changed in what is expected of our students as they leave our system for the workplace and the global community.
Let me briefly describe each of these skills and provide relevant examples of how this is demonstrated in our classrooms.
Collaboration is learning to work together cooperatively toward finding common understanding or a solution. In today’s global market, collaboration does not necessarily mean people huddled around a conference table. As we have learned over the past year, technology now allows us to collaborate with anyone, anywhere around the world in seconds. It is this learning that has propelled students to collaborate in creating projects, presentations and documents without limit. Many of our classrooms are starting to collaborate with students from different states and different nations. We can now collaborate with an epidemiologist who may be sitting in his/her lab in England. We have the tools, but it is imperative that we spend time teaching what good collaboration is and how to utilize its full potential. Learning what each team member can contribute, but also listening intently to other ideas requires experience and repetition. In our classrooms, teachers are starting this team building as early as preschool and Kindergarten.
Creativity is an area that needs our attention as a society. As the late educational theorist Sir Ken Robinson has stated, “the evolution of schools has taken the creativity out of learning.” We know that preserving and inviting a creative spirit has to be the lifeblood of learning and making space for this concept has to be front and center for our schools. In our buildings, we have carved out small spaces and termed them as “makerspaces.” Our kids need to create and make things with their hands. They need to be given the opportunity to fail and fail often, without consequence, in pursuit of finding solutions.
Critical thinking has been around since the beginning of time. It is a skill that requires a person to come up with more than one solution and not settling for the easy decision. I often think about our aeronautical engineers who have created many iterations of space travel. As a parent, I heard my children ask many, many “why” questions as they were growing and learning about the world. I often wonder when we stopped asking these questions. We should continue to encourage our students to engage in inquiry and explanation in all areas of learning.
Effective communication will always be the conduit for learning. Every vocation requires a core set of communication skills to be successful. In a world of do more and make more, we sometimes forget that communication is a two-way exchange. In education, we find ourselves striving to teach more about effective listening. My mother used to tell me that we have two ears and one mouth for a reason. We are working diligently to offer more opportunities for our students to learn how to communicate and engage in meaningful dialogue to encourage collaboration and intentional listening skills.
Last, but certainly not least, is Community-Focused. In our school district we believe that students with knowledge of their community and the role that we can all play as citizens in our neighborhoods and country will assist students not only today, but into their adult life. Students’ continued awareness of local and global problems in health, the environment, business and more, will shape their future success.
Each one of these skills are equally important to ensuring our students learn how to succeed, lead and thrive in the 21st century. Our students need high quality education that inspires them and prepares them for the real-life challenges of today’s world.