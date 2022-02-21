Robin Starr

Music evokes our senses and builds connections between us. Those connections build a community. Coming up on March 4, 5, and 6, the Annual Hometown Sampler will be hosted at the Owatonna Little Theatre with proceeds going to Community Pathways. The event kicks off Community Pathways’ participation in the Minnesota FoodShare March campaign to combat food scarcity. Minnesota FoodShare helps to fund over 300 food shelves and programs that participate in the March campaign. Last year alone, Minnesota Foodshare provided $18 million to food bank programs across the state.

We need your help in making the event a success! An at will monetary or food donation gets you access to the musical stylings of local groups from Bad Tangerines, The Gogs, Turn the Page, and Mile 5 along with our emcees Dave Otto and John Havelka! Please come and enjoy a weekend of music, fun, and giving to help Community Pathways in another year of combating hunger in Steele County.

All proceeds given to Community Pathways will be used in The Marketplace where community members with qualifying incomes can shop weekly to cover their families’ dietary needs. If you, or someone you know, is finding it difficult to make ends meet, please visit our website at www.communitypathwayssc.org to see our program qualifications and applications. You can also stop in to see us Mondays and Wednesdays from 9am to 4:30pm or Tuesdays, Thursdays, and Fridays from 9am to 3:30pm, Any of our staff or volunteers would be happy to help!

Showtimes at the Little Theatre of Owatonna are on March 4 at 7 p.m., March 5 at 3 p.m. and 7 p.m., and March 6 at 2 p.m. We look forward to seeing you all there!

Community Pathways would like to thank our sponsors and partners, United Way, Federated Insurance, KOWZ, Gopher Sport, North Risk Partners, The Bednar Team, Owatonna Granite and Monument, and Einhaus, Mattison, Carver, and Haberman P.A. for making this event possible!

Robin Starr is the community and outreach coordinator for Community Pathways of Steele County. She can be reached at robin@communitypathwayssc.org

