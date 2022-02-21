...WIDESPREAD SNOW TO DEVELOP ACROSS THE ENTIRE COVERAGE AREA
OVERNIGHT THROUGH TUESDAY...
.A long duration snowfall event will cause travel impacts across
the region through Tuesday. The heaviest snowfall amounts will be
found along an east to west line across central Minnesota into
northern Wisconsin, namely along and north of a line from Madison
to Saint Cloud to Hayward. Snowfall amounts in this region are
likely to be in the 10 to 14 inch range, with locally higher
amounts possible. After a break through this evening, additional
snow will develop overnight and Tuesday. Winter Storm Warnings
are in effect for this area through Tuesday afternoon.
A broad swath of snow will develop later tonight and persist
through Tuesday afternoon for all of central and southern
Minnesota into western Wisconsin, winding down Tuesday evening.
Most locations will see 4 to 6 inches of snow tonight through
Tuesday. There is a chance for freezing drizzle to develop across
far southern Minnesota this evening before the snow commences.
Winter Weather Advisories are in effect for the remaining
counties through Tuesday afternoon.
Travel impacts are expected through Tuesday. Northeast winds of
15 to 25 mph will lead to areas of blowing and drifting snow.
Please plan on extra travel time to reach your destination. The
latest road conditions for the state you are calling from can be
obtained by calling 5 1 1. Road conditions can also be found at
511mn.org for Minnesota or 511wi.gov for Wisconsin.
...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 PM CST
TUESDAY...
* WHAT...Snow expected. Total snow accumulations of 3 to 5
inches. Locally higher amounts are possible. Brief
intermittent freezing drizzle is possible when the
precipitation starts before changing over to all snow.
* WHERE...Portions of west central Wisconsin and south central
and southeast Minnesota.
* WHEN...Until 6 PM CST Tuesday.
* IMPACTS...Plan on slippery road conditions. The hazardous
conditions will make for difficult travel. Widespread blowing
snow could significantly reduce visibility. The cold wind
chills as low as 20 below zero could cause frostbite on
exposed skin in as little as 30 minutes.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Slow down and use caution while traveling.
Music evokes our senses and builds connections between us. Those connections build a community. Coming up on March 4, 5, and 6, the Annual Hometown Sampler will be hosted at the Owatonna Little Theatre with proceeds going to Community Pathways. The event kicks off Community Pathways’ participation in the Minnesota FoodShare March campaign to combat food scarcity. Minnesota FoodShare helps to fund over 300 food shelves and programs that participate in the March campaign. Last year alone, Minnesota Foodshare provided $18 million to food bank programs across the state.
We need your help in making the event a success! An at will monetary or food donation gets you access to the musical stylings of local groups from Bad Tangerines, The Gogs, Turn the Page, and Mile 5 along with our emcees Dave Otto and John Havelka! Please come and enjoy a weekend of music, fun, and giving to help Community Pathways in another year of combating hunger in Steele County.
All proceeds given to Community Pathways will be used in The Marketplace where community members with qualifying incomes can shop weekly to cover their families’ dietary needs. If you, or someone you know, is finding it difficult to make ends meet, please visit our website at www.communitypathwayssc.org to see our program qualifications and applications. You can also stop in to see us Mondays and Wednesdays from 9am to 4:30pm or Tuesdays, Thursdays, and Fridays from 9am to 3:30pm, Any of our staff or volunteers would be happy to help!
Showtimes at the Little Theatre of Owatonna are on March 4 at 7 p.m., March 5 at 3 p.m. and 7 p.m., and March 6 at 2 p.m. We look forward to seeing you all there!
Community Pathways would like to thank our sponsors and partners, United Way, Federated Insurance, KOWZ, Gopher Sport, North Risk Partners, The Bednar Team, Owatonna Granite and Monument, and Einhaus, Mattison, Carver, and Haberman P.A. for making this event possible!
Robin Starr is the community and outreach coordinator for Community Pathways of Steele County. She can be reached at robin@communitypathwayssc.org