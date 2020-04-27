To the editor:
Some of my children and grandchildren have often said that with their "whirlwind" schedules they don't have time to read their Bibles or spend time with God. I asked them if they thought God was trying to get our attention with this virus that looks like an Old Testament plague, and that now many people will have time to spend with him.
We have been so blessed to live in this country with so many great freedoms, and so many good and enjoyable things to do, but which may take our time away from God.
It is God's love that keeps us close to him, whether from blessing or from discipline, that we would not be "lost." He puts purpose, love, and interest in to our lives, the best teacher ever.
My little grand-girls loved their 400 plus pages of their complete picture bibles, set up in cells like a funny book, reading them over and over. They loved Superbook and other Christian videos, storybooks that taught them good values, choices and attitudes, music that lifts the spirit, all more inspiring than gram's nagging. There are so many fun and interesting materials out there for all ages!
As one of our pastors said, we all need to repent, maybe, even for "neglecting such a great salvation." The very powerful Holy Spirit is dwelling with us in this time, in this age. God has created us, invested in us, and is calling us.
If we used some of this time to spend with him, who know what he might do?
Eunice Folland
Owatonna