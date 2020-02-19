One only has to read Greek tragedies, Shakespeare, or even just detailed histories of ancient Rome, ancient China or England to realize that human endeavor includes significant chicanery where money and power are involved. Perhaps simply because there is such an extensive grid of communication in modern times, it seems almost any conspiracy theory can get legs, at least among a limited crowd.
I tend to sort them into five categories: provable, probable, plausible, possible, and pure B.S. on somewhat of a sliding scale of credibility. Depending on how far afield you want to delve, our world is or has been run by alien races (including blue eyes as an indicator of some ancient interbreeding); various secret cabals operate to machinery of our governance; or any political event actually has a more sinister group behind it, clearly opposed to your particular value set or party leanings. Plus a few things too weird to get beyond that final category of pure B.S., there is an entire spectrum of preferred paranoia for perusal.
It is known that well over half of my generation no longer believes the original “lone gunman” theory of JFK’s assassination. There are plenty of books out there describing potential alternate theories based on suppressed or ignored evidence, including at least one by sonar experts, another made as a post-mortem analysis, and even a debunking of those conspiracy theories by a noted prosecutor. Whether you want to believe it was a mob-related hit, oil companies (Texas, after all), the military-industrial complex or perhaps even a religious-based issue, you can likely find something to bring your ideas at least to the plausible stage. If nothing else, realize that the leader of the investigating Warren Commission was eventually elevated, without election, to the presidency.
Perhaps the best take on alien race/hollow Earth versions was the 2012 film by Finnish director Timo Vuorensola (written by Johanna Sinisalo and Michael Kalesniko): “Iron Skies,” which covers post-WWII Nazi disappearance (to the moon), flying saucers, and some interesting takes on U.S. politics. It also set up for a sequel to explain the hollow Earth and a hidden alien race of rulers, so how can you go wrong? Check it out if you’re a fan of, among other things, mockery, irony and insights.
Somewhat related, check out David Icke’s book: “Children of the Matrix” or web search all you can regarding Sherry Shriner and the Annunaki, the alien race mentioned by Icke, who are supposedly the Jedi (yes, you read that right) or Nephilim found in in the Bible.
While there is no lack of subject material for evil plots and subterfuge in the world political sphere, my leanings are less about what is exactly provable, or at least probably. Rather, my first thoughts go toward “Who benefits from this being believed?” and “What is the end-game objective of this theory?” One of our most recent major events, referred to simply as “9/11” has spawned everything from internal or shadow governments of our own; or people other than the widely believed executors, who intend for us to believe the current scapegoats. The latter version I have seen via non-U.S. sites, claiming some intelligence services think the Israelis did it to fan greater angst and ire regarding their own foes, the surrounding Middle Eastern nations; however, at least one of those sites was so clearly neo-Nazi as to put its veracity in doubt.
While alternative theories have been openly debunked, there is even a book debunking that debunking, so no shortage of materials to consider. [David Ray Griffin is the prominent author here.]
When you consider further the knowledge of human brain function, it becomes more obvious which direction many of the more salient theories seem to point. Studies involving MRI scans indicated that a larger than average amygdala usually indicates more immediate and visceral processing of information, something typically described as “fight or flight.” Such aspect is directed toward more immediate safety. A larger-than-typical anterior cingulated cortex (ACC, in neuroscience terminology) usually means that there is a greater cognitive control due in part to a lower emotional arousal. This is typically seen as developed toward processing information in terms of beneficial outcomes through group involvement, concern for those other than the immediate self.
Ultimately both reflect certain needs within the human community. Immediate survival becomes pre-eminent in times of perceived danger; while long-term planning and consideration of outcomes help create a cohesive structure for the larger sphere of the population. Since many conspiracy theories lean toward threatening, those with a greater reliance on the amygdala — typically, conservative people — are more likely to be attracted to them.
Perhaps more disturbing than apparent flights of fancy based on sketchy or limited information are those attempts to debunk relatively well-documented phenomena by utilizing false information, poorly understood scientific analysis or simply faulty logic — maybe even a combination of those. I’ve seen such things as a clear lack of understanding of the Calvin Cycle to indicate more carbon dioxide in the atmosphere is even better. That is simple to discredit in that, like any other chemical process, the incorrect amounts of components do not necessarily work. Think what excess oxygen does, or too much nitrogen, and it should become clear.
Our planet has maintained a relatively stable living environment for millions of years, regardless of anything short of a meteor strike. It is only the addition of man-made elemental imbalances that have become a serious issue to be dealt with. Simply more of a supposedly good thing (e.g., carbon dioxide) does not mean it’s good. For example, even though Vitamin “A” is good for you, there’s enough of it in a polar bear’s liver to kill you. (Upside, we may not have to deal with that possibility much longer.)
Understanding the balancing of our own natural capabilities and those of Nature itself has benefit and danger. Obviously, once we understand that both sides of the equation are necessary for short and long term human social development, so we must constantly weight the opinions of both sides. However, knowing that fear can manipulate people toward less rational/more emotional decision-making, instilling fear can become a tool against the better judgment of society as a whole. We’ve seen what happens when fear is a major deciding factor (think: Germany in the 1930s). We must prevent fear alone from being the driving factor in our future decisions. It was during economic hard times (not, as some falsely remember, at the outbreak of war) that FDR cautioned that “We have nothing to fear but fear itself.”
So it becomes imperative to truly understand who benefits, and for what end, when we are made fearful. Take the time to research and reflect on any conspiracy theory, the word itself seeming to be made of “cons” and “piracy.” Consider who might want you to believe any particular assumption or conclusion, and how it benefits whom.
To show how easy it is to create a conspiracy theory, then consider whether traffic roundabouts are a plot to control our lives with checkpoints (and machine-gun nests); or if some of those new “power plants” with no apparent input or output are actually just crematoriums for the upcoming depopulation (another existing theory about the U.N.)
Just because you’re not paranoid doesn’t mean no one is out to get you…