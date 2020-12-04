We’re living through unusual and trying times. The COVID-19 pandemic has people feeling stressed and frightened.
That’s why it’s perhaps more important than ever to focus on gratitude — the practice of noticing and being thankful for what is valuable and meaningful to you. It’s good for your mental and physical health, it can help you relax, and its effects can help you stay well through the coronavirus pandemic and beyond.
I recently read an article written by David DeSouza where he said “if we zoom out and look back over 2020, we might think there’s little to be grateful for. If this year were a song, he says, it would be “a sad melody.” He suggests, however, “We zoom in and focus on the individual notes that make up the song.” Even in the darkest days, he argues we’ll find “small gestures that are worthy sources of gratitude.”
Did you know that the average person will spend 90,000 hours at work over their lifetime? Employees who excel at work don’t wait for something good to happen to be thankful; it’s often the other way around. To get yourself on the gratitude track, here are ways to increase gratitude in the workplace.
Notice the small things
At the end of the workday, make a list of three things that went right. Even if it was a challenging day, anyone can find three positives, such as finishing an important email, booking a meeting, or committing to taking a lunch break. Put this in a prominent place at your desk where you will see it when you arrive the next day. Be thankful for small wins and use the moment to start the day with momentum.
Compliment a colleague
It’s easy to get wrapped up in our routine and challenges we face. But even when you’re busy – and especially when you’re busy – pausing to notice the accomplishments of a colleague and thank them will lighten your load. When you pay attention to catch your co-workers doing something right, you’re less likely to negatively stew over your problems. The positivity will be reflected back on your mood and productivity.
Write simple thank you notes
You don’t have to make a big show of gratitude. A simple Post-it-note that’s left on your monitor or on a colleague’s desk will do the job just fine. It’s not the stationary that counts – it’s the thought.
Create a digital gratitude folder
When you get an email that means a lot to you, don’t delete it or let it sit in your inbox. Instead, start a gratitude email folder for compliments and projects you’ve accomplished. Scroll through it on days when you need the extra boost.
Gratitude takes work, but it’s worth it. Being mindful of what’s right can help build momentum into a beneficial upward cycle.
Our relationships with others are the greatest determinant of our happiness. So, it makes sense to think of other people, as we build our gratitude. Each of us, truly, have so much to be grateful for that there is never a shortage of blessings to count.