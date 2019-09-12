“Every successful individual knows that his or her achievement depends on a community of persons working together.”
— Paul Ryan
Mother earth’s lungs
There’s a massive fire in the Amazon Rain Forest. This forest has been called the lungs of our planet. According to climatologists, the oxygen produced in that forest has been used globally.
In the 1960s the Brazilian government built the Trans-Amazon Highway. The highway permitted people to settle deeper into the forest. Folks were offered free land. It was a massive tragic mistake. These new settlers, ignorant of the importance of the rain forest, began a slash-and-burn policy. In 1997 satellites counted more than 45,000 forest fires in those lungs.
After a fire, it takes a minimum of 70 years to regrow an area that has been logged — slashed-and-burned.
In an article with the title “The Lungs of Mother Earth: The Amazon Rain Forest - Little Fox”, I read: “Modern medicine also relies a great deal on the plants found within the Amazon Rain Forest. One study shows that 25 percent of the medicines used in the United States and other countries come from rain forest plants. For example, curare, a medicine derived from a vine, has been useful in cardiac surgery. Another drug, called quinine, is a key ingredient in the treatment of malaria. The study also states that 70 percent of the plants shown to be effective against cancer have been found in tropical rain forests. Fewer (Less) than 1 percent of the world’s estimated 250,000 tropical plants have been analyzed, so scientists are frantically trying to collect data that may result in cures for the diseases that plague the human race.”
I learned about the Children’s Rain Forest. The movement began in Sweden in 1987. Children in Sweden raised $100,000 to purchase land near the Costa Rican village of Montverde. Children from additional countries joined and at last count 42,000 acres had been purchased under the label the Children’s Rain Forest.
I wish the Owatonna City budget would include $10,000 as a yearly amount to plant trees on treeless boulevards. I’m told that amount would permit the planting of 100 trees per year.
Why?
Trees absorb carbon dioxide as they grow and the carbon that they store in their wood helps slow the rate of global warming.
Wow! Amazing!
In recent weeks I have learned the names of four amazing teenagers. I have learned about Greta Thunberg – environmentalist, Kael Yothers – the flying cowgirl, Hailey Gruber – U.S. champion plow-girl and Coco Gauff – tennis sensation. Their achievements have become household names in their areas of expertise.
Greta Thunberg is a 16-year-old environmentalist. Born in Sweden, she needs to be applauded for raising global awareness about what she labeled the “climate crisis.”
Concerned about the current “climate crisis,” Greta Thunberg began holding politicians to account for their lack of action. At the age of 15 she stood in front of the Swedish parliament holding a sign calling for bold climate action.
The media took note of her “school strike for the climate.” With fellow students she organized the “school climate strike movement” which they named Fridays for Future.
In 2018 Greta Thunberg spoke at the 2018 United Nations Climate Change Conference. Following her address, student strikes took place every week somewhere on this planet. In 2019, there were no less than two coordinated multi-city protests involving over one million pupils in each demonstration. Time magazine in 2019 featured her on a cover. The magazine named her a “next generation leader.”
Kael Yothers lives with a nickname – the flying cowgirl. The Owatonna People’s Press featured her on the front page on Aug. 27, 2019.
Kael is a 12-year-old. She’s from northern Michigan. While at Owatonna Gun Club in Hope, she captured the Minnesota State Cowboy Fast Draw Championship.
She was the only competitor at the competition who never lost in a round.
She’s been shooting since February. Her father had suffered a stroke and after watching a fast draw competition the family thought the sport might help him with his reflexes. Kael, trying to help him, took to the sport like a fish to water.
Her father, known as JC Dalton, and her mother, known as Dead-eye Daisy, placed second at the championships.
In October she will be participating in Fastest Gun Alive World Championship in Nevada…website is CowboyFastDraw.com.
Hailey Gruber is from Richmond, Minnesota. As a 15-year-old she won the “plowboys” U.S. Championship title in 2017 and in 2018 plowed in the World Championship held in Germany. She was the first girl to compete in the world’s plowing (spelled ploughing in Europe) championship. She finished sixth. “She’s famous in Germany.”
In 2019 the world competition was held in in Baudette, Minnesota. It was the first time in 30 years that the competition was held in the United States.
The Gruber family has won an abundance of U.S. Plowing Championships. Hailey’s grandfather Werner won four. Hailey’s father Gene has won eight. Her uncle Conrad won four and her uncle won two.
Coco Gauff is 15-year-old who qualified in 2019 for Wimbledon (youngest player to ever qualify for this event) and for the U.S. Open Tennis Tournament. This morning, as I type this, she is playing in the third round against the 2018 champion Naomi Osaka.
At age 10, Gauff began to train at the Mouratoglou Academy, run by Serena Williams's coach Patrick Mouratoglou.
Signing off…
You are not here merely to make a living. You are here in order to enable the world to live more amply, with greater vision, with a finer spirit of hope and achievement. You are here to enrich the world, and you impoverish yourself if you forget the errand. — Woodrow Wilson