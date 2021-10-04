To the editor:
We are:
Sick of a president who won't work, won't take questions from the press, won't look at the border crisis, and won't help border states that bear the brunt of the thousands of migrants.
Sick of a president who won't allow the border patrol to vet the background or COVID status of the migrants or even all them to try to enforce the law.
Sick of a president who promises migrants free education through junior college, free health care, housing, spending money and transportation to many cities who have not been notified and are not prepared for an influx of thousands to their cities.
Sick of a president who closes the border to people who have legitimate business trucking or other legal reason to cross at a legal crossing point, but leaves the unfenced part of the border open for migrants to cross and stay, stops construction of the border wall which was working to stem the flow, stops the "remin in the first country that offers asylum" policy and stop the cooperation with Mexico which allowed migrants to wait in Mexico until they could be processed.
Sick of a president who, upon hearing of another huge caravan, does nothing.
Sick of a president who closes a pipeline, stops fracking, and makes our country once again more dependent on other countries for energy and is so weak he begs OPEC countries to produce more oil.
Sick of a president who is so weak he does not ask NATO to pay it's fair share.
Sick of a president who re-enters the Paris Climate Accords without concern for other polluting countries.
Sick of a president who removes the protective troops from Afghanistan before trying to get the people out and gives the airport to the Taliban.
Sick of a president who is so weak he leaves $85 billion worth of our equipment for the Taliban to use and they are carrying our rifles, wearing our uniforms, flying our planes and using our vehicles.
Sick of the government and administration denying their primary purpose is public safety.
Sick of proposed legislation to make this country a socialist country including millions of "tree equity" and nobody knows what else, but it's not infrastructure.
Sick of high gas prices and inflated prices on groceries and necessities.
Sick of a vice president who does nothing but laugh when asked a serious question and does absolutely nothing to help our country.
Marilyn Henke
Owatonna