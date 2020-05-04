One of the lessons in life that I was taught while growing up, was make certain that whatever you purchase, that it needs always to be an acceptable product. In other words, if you buy something and if it doesn’t work or is broken or spoiled or didn’t operate as it was supposed to, either take it back to wherever you bought it or return it to the manufacturer or bring your dissatisfaction to the management in person. Allow them the opportunity to “make it right.” It’s called “getting the Bang for your buck!”
I first witnessed this concept years ago when my mother opened a box of Nabisco cookies. Much to her surprise, the contents of the box were moldy and spoiled. Instead of throwing them in the garbage, she wrapped the box and contents securely, inserted a letter detailing her dissatisfaction with her purchase and mailed it to the president of the Nabisco Company.
About the time she forgot about it, a huge box was delivered to our home. It was from the Nabisco Company and it contained about 20 boxes of a wide variety of cookies and crackers along with a letter from the president. She said “SEE? Companies always need to find out about their products.”
I’ll never forget that situation and recall it each time I experience some dissatisfaction with a product or service.
I recall a time in my life when I smoked. After opening a pack of Marlboros, I flipped the pack up to pull out the first cigarette. I noticed that there was a tear about 2 inches long in it and immediately thought of the lesson my mom taught me about the Nabisco cookies problem.
I carefully placed the damaged cigarette in some tissue paper, placed it with the pack of cigarettes along with a letter and sent it to the Philip Morris Company just like mom did.
About the time I forgot about it, a package arrived at my home from the cigarette company. Along with a letter from some official there, the box contained a CARTON of my favorite Marlboro cigarettes. And it turned out just like mom said it would.
A while back, I was sitting in my deer stand on the opening of the deer season when I looked up, peered over the edge and saw a beautiful 10 point buck just standing broadside to me about 25 yards away. I raised my rifle, placed him in my cross hairs and slowly squeezed the trigger. “CLICK.” It didn’t fire and when the buck heard that sound, he bounded off into the safety of the huge forest.
My first thought was that I hadn’t chambered a round. I pulled back the bolt and a round flipped out. Upon examining it, I detected that my firing pin had hit the primer square and it failed to fire. It was a “dud” round.
I packaged the “dud” cartridge in a small box lined with cotton and tissues. I enclosed a letter and shipped it off to the Remington Arms folks.
About the time I forgot all about it, I received a letter from the Remington Arms Company explaining why the cartridge failed to fire. Along with the letter was a coupon for $40 for a box of ammo. Bingo! It turned out just like my mom said it would.
Another time as I opened a fresh container of real peanut butter, the kind that is kept in the cooler section of grocery stores, I noticed that the contents were exceptionally firm. We usually microwave the product for a few seconds to make it more spreadable.
I began to think the company had a problem with quality control as each container seemed to have a different viscosity. I decided I’d call the company as they were based in Minneapolis. Strangely enough I got connected with the president and I explained my thoughts about the product. He gave me a quick but polite education on peanuts and peanut butter as the viscosity depends upon the humidity and where the peanuts are grown in the world.
He was delighted to hear that we had been using his product for several years and wanted to “reward” me for taking the time to talk to him.
About the time I almost forgot about it, I received a letter from him along with 8 redeemable coupons ($40). It worked, just like mom said it would.
I went to the theater with a friend of mine to see a war movie. I usually carry a small flashlight with me to navigate through dark theaters. This time, I forgot to bring it with me. As we entered, it seemed much darker than usual and our eyes hadn’t completely adjusted to the darkness yet.
Slowly I took small steps and didn’t see that there was someone sitting in the big reclining theater seat and had his legs extended out. I tripped over them; fell and my face hit the floor straight on. It hurt a lot! I had a couple of small cuts and was dazed a bit. It caused quit a commotion. My friend assisted me to our seats where I collected myself after the ordeal.
I was seated trying to focus on the movie when the theater manager approached me; he crouched down and asked me if there was anything he could get for me. I thought for a moment and said, “2 large popcorns and Cokes for my friend and myself.” A few minutes later he came back with 2 large popcorns and Cokes. The manager was trying to “make it right,” to compensate me for the experience. And he did. It happened just the way my mom said it would.
And there was the situation with the container of Plochman’s mustard. I’m no wimp, but with all of my strength, I could barely get a single drop of mustard from the nozzle on the top no matter how hard I squeezed it. In view of the problem I had with it, each time I used it, I just removed to top and used a knife to scoop it out. After putting up with that nonsense, I remembered mom’s experiences once again. There was a phone number on the bottle and after dialing it I reached a lady and I explained my situation. I gave her the stenciled number on the container and she informed me that there had been a few complaints about that particular dispenser top. She asked me for my name and address and told me she would take care of it.
About the time I forgot about it, arriving in the mail was a box containing a bottle of Plochman’s mustard with a gracious note from the company. It arrived just last week. Wow! It happened just like mom said it would.
Over the years, just like you have, I received products and services that were unsatisfactory. However, each one “made it right” for me, except one, as they are all in the business of serving customers. Some of the names I can recall are, Mars candy, Applebee’s, Philip Morris, Perkins, Northwoods Cinema, Executive Presentations, Remington Arms, Plochman’s, Hampton Inn & Suites, T&T Motorcycles, Laser Imaging, Lutsen Ski Resort, HyVee, Kohl’s, Old Home Foods, Van Husen, Tri Mountain Apparel, Walmart and many more. Just about every company wants you to receive the biggest “bang” for your buck when dealing with them as you are their prize source of their income … a customer.