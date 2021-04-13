If you lived in Minnesota during the early 1860s, you would find you lived in a brand new state (admitted 1858), experiencing rapid population growth. Before 1850, the land was virtually unpopulated except for the areas frequented by the various Indian groups such as the Dakota (Dakota Sioux) and Ojibwe. The population of settlers in 1850 was 7,000, which climbed to 170,000 by 1860.
New settlers were arriving in Minnesota daily because of the fertile land and the prevalence of game. The many lakes were teeming with fish. Buffalo were known to frequent the area, and the Indians counted on them to provide food and clothing.
Last month I wrote about the Iowa Spirit Lake Massacre, so you already know that there was tension between the settlers and the Indians. The U.S. government had signed a treaty with the Dakota to buy land from them in exchange for food and cash payments. Unfortunately, some of the people responsible for delivering the food and money to the Indians were dishonest.
Much of the food delivered to the Indians was spoiled, and the money was much less than the agreed-upon sum. Meanwhile, the settlers were depleting the area of the game.
The Indians were stealing livestock from the settlers and sometimes kidnapping settlers for ransom or finding women for wives or slaves. You may recall that the United States was in the middle of a civil war. The government’s focus was on this conflict, and the Indian concerns were not the top priority.
It is not surprising that by the summer of 1862, the Indians were starving, and the settlers were becoming very concerned about hostilities. The focal point of all of these problems ignited when a group of four teenage Indians hunting on an August day near Acton township Minnesota. They went to a farm, terrorized the occupants, and eventually killed five settlers. Then they returned to their tribe and told the leader, Little Crow, what they had done. Little Crow and Indian elders deliberated about this action and decided to attack the American settlements to force them to leave the land.
The massacres started. Not all of the Dakota were involved in this activity, but Little Crow’s group decided to take things into their own hands because they disagreed with their leaders and the treaty currently in effect. The rest is history. The battle of Redwood Ferry between the Minnesota militia and the Dakota resulted in the deaths of 24 soldiers. The Minnesota River valley became a focal point of hostile activity. Many settlers close to the townships of Milford, Leavenworth, and Sacred Heart paid with their lives.
The early success of Little Crow caused them to confront the settlement of New Ulm. They attacked initially on Aug. 19, 1862, and then returned on Aug. 23, 1862; New Ulm residents mounted an effective defense which prevented the Dakota from totally devastating the town.
The Dakota had early success in many of the battles. Eventually, reinforcements began arriving from other forts to support the Minnesota militia, and the battle success shifted to the government.
After the battle of Wood Lake, the Dakota surrendered at Camp Release (near present-day Montevideo) on Sept. 26, 1862. That day the Dakota returned 269 American hostages. Indians suspected of participating in the actions became prisoners at the Camp until military trials took place in November 1862.
Nearly 500 trials took place, some lasting only 5 minutes, and 303 Dakota prisoners received the death sentence. Abraham Lincoln ordered that the trial documents be sent to him directly for review.
After Lincoln’s review, he commuted the death sentence of 264 prisoners and allowed the execution in Mankato, of the remaining 39 men. On Dec. 26, 1862, 38 prisoners (one of the 39 was commuted) died in Mankato’s mass execution. History records this event as the largest single-day mass execution in U.S. history.
Over 600 souls on both sides died in the five-week battle. The settlers and the military buried 77 soldiers, 29 armed volunteers, and 358 civilians. The government canceled the treaty, refused to continue payments for the land and stopped delivering food. The Dakota had fewer casualties, but the entire population was deported from Minnesota and sent to a Nebraska reservation. Some of the Dakota fled to Canada rather than suffer this fate.
If you are interested in Minnesota history, you will find many articles on the Minnesota Historical Society website (mnhs.org). You can search for the Dakota War of 1862 to learn more about this incident.