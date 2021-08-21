Our school district is indeed fortunate to have students who “want to work together to create a better place for all.” Unfortunately the following two statements in the definition of CRT provided to our students are misleading.
These statements are “CRT is an
• Intellectual movement and a
• Framework of legal analysis.”
CRT is not an academic theory; it is an ideology, and it is one of the most divisive ideologies we have in our country. Persons and institutions who developed this theory are biased and misinformed and they promote this theory to unsuspecting and good-intentioned colleges and elementary schools. They are getting rich while we take time away from teaching math, science and American history to make room for CRT classes. Time and money is also wasted on training teachers in CRT.
What is the identity of the intellectuals referred to above? Have we examined their publications? Do they identify with radical groups? Could they be biased?
What is the framework of legal analysis referred to earlier? Who are the legal analysts? What are their credentials? Where are their findings published?
It is a scientifically proven truth that all humans share 99.5% of the same genes. Yet “Critical race theorists hold that the law and legal institutions are inherently racist insofar as they function to create and maintain social, economic, and political inequalities between whites and nonwhites, especially African Americans.” This is a masterpiece of misinformation.
Does anyone here have specific examples of systemic racism and inequalities? Two come to my mind, and these disproportionately hurt poor, black minorities.
• Defunding police in minority neighborhoods.
• Prohibiting the formation of charter schools in the inner cities with extremely abysmal records of educating students.
King’s dream is no longer honored. Lip service paid to his soaring vision of judging someone by their character and not by what they look like has been discarded. I sincerely pray that our teachers will soon forget what they were taught about CRT and return to their classrooms to teach brotherly love.
The only people who can save us from ourselves are we the people working together. Thomas Jefferson once wrote that “If a nation expects to be ignorant and free… it expects what never was and never will be.”
Ray Stawarz
Owatonna