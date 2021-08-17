I’m guessing that from the beginning of time, people have tried to make sense of death. I’m wondering if they also struggled to explain death to children.
Early indigenous tribes that depended on corn for their very survival reassured their children about the naturalness of death this way. “It is good that the old ones die. If the old ones didn’t pass there would be no room for the corn.”
Not long ago I heard a dad try to reassure his 6-year-old son after the death of a toad his son had captured two days earlier. Talking through the child’s tears the dad explained, “Your toad is happy in toad-heaven with all the other toads who have died.” You should have seen the withering look on his son’s face, followed by the comment, “Dad? Hello? He was my toad and I loved him.”
I’ve seen young people struggle in so many ways with sadness following death. When my husband and I owned Brick-Postlewaite Funeral Home we turned an area below an open staircase into a quiet space for children. I can still see in my mind’s eye a junior high-age boy gently curled on the floor in front of words he’d just printed with brightly colored chalk on our large blackboard. “I loved my grandpa.”
There is a gentle and beautifully illustrated book called Lifetimes: The Beautiful Way to Explain Death to Children (available at Little Professor Book Store in Owatonna). The book talks about the life spans of plants, animals and people and that dying is just one part of a natural life span that includes birth, death and the in-between part called living.
The book works its way through lifespans in a very simple, matter of fact way. One woman said that her 4-year-old son seemed to understand the message of that book.
“It relieved him of some of the irrational fears he had about death, and dying, and aging and sickness,” she said. They had read the book together around the time one of their fish became sick and when she told her son his pet died he said, “ Aw, that’s ok mom. Fish have a shorter lifespan than humans.”
Lifetimes also includes the mindset that a shorter life isn’t necessarily worse than a longer life, just different, as all lives are. Rather than considering the untimely death of any person to be a tragedy, it holds the possibility of seeing a person’s life as having been complete whenever it ends.
“Lifetimes: The Beautiful Way to Explain Death to Children” does not include mention of an afterlife or explanations based on faith. That is left up to whomever is sharing the book with a child. But even with that dimension not covered in the book, the words and illustrations are deeply respectful of life and lay a strong foundation of care. I think it’s worth reading even with no child to share it with.