The morning of May 15 was a day of mixed emotions for many people in our community as we learned the decision to build a new high school failing by the narrowest of margins. There were those who were likely relieved, and those who were disappointed.
We were told that many of the people that voted “no” at that time did so because they felt that, among other things, the “cost was too high,” the “tax impact was too much,” nobody knew “where the high school might be built,” the “property tax impact on the agricultural community was too much” and maybe most importantly, they didn’t want “to lose that historic-looking building”.
Citizens voiced those objections, not just on social media and in letters to the editor, but most importantly at the voting booth.
Since that time, these same individuals have been allowed to be part of the process to come up with a plan to “get it right.” I certainly respect the opinions of those that wanted to lower the tax impact as well as to pursue an option to save the old high school building. I am also happy to see that the school board accepted those opinions and was able to positively address all those objections.
This Nov. 5, we each have the opportunity to cast our vote on the new referendum questions that represent the plan that we came up with together.
Voting yes for both ballot questions will prove that our collective voices were heard…together we helped enact positive changes that accomplished what we asked for.
Please join us in voting yes and yes to acknowledge and recognize that our voices were heard and the school district got it right and did what voters asked them to do.
Bob and Diane Jungbluth
Owatonna