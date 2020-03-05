At the Capitol, we have heard countless stories from Minnesotans who have found themselves unexpectedly owing tens of thousands of dollars in taxes from trading in old equipment when investing in new equipment. The bulk of the impacted are farmers and small business owners.
So how does this impact all of us and why should we care?
Some background: Minnesota failed to fully conform with Section 179 – accelerated depreciation - of the federal tax code last year. Instead House Democrats passed a law directing the Department of Revenue to review Section 179 claims, adjust for new expensing limits, and review any gains or losses from the equipment they traded in.
This meant a farmer or business owner who traded in equipment or other machinery in 2018, and realized a financial gain on that equipment value, was subject to paying income taxes on that gain immediately. And in several cases, that total exceeded $100,000 in taxes. Even more unfair is that some may have traded in their equipment before the law was even passed.
Outside of the individual problems this causes, this Section 179 tax liability is also preventing investment, which will also slow economic growth. Economic growth occurs when the gross domestic product (GDP) per person grows.
Capital investment into new technology and equipment raises productivity and allows everyone to make more money. It is one of the top ways we can expand and improve our economy.
Minnesota already ranks very low among states when it comes to GDP growth, as well as investment into new and emerging technologies.
Now add in the fact that there’s a major tax liability that penalizes people who want to put new technology in their businesses, and you’ve got a major problem and a slowdown in economic growth.
It’s been proven our economy can expand when there is access to better technology. At the very least, state government should try to stay out of the way as opposed to penalizing farmers and business owners who are trying to make their lives simpler. Full conformity to Section 179 would be a good place to start.