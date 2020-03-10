To the editor:
We are so fortunate to live and work in communities where neighbors actually care about each other. For those of you who attended this year’s Hometown Sampler, you would have witnessed this compassion at the recent concert. I sometimes wonder if I will be able to find the right words to say ‘Thank You’ to everyone who entertained us and to those who attended and made a donation but I’ll give it a try…
To the talented musicians and silly emcees: I only wish I had such talents! You have no idea how inspired I am by your willingness to donate your time for an entire weekend, along with the many hours of practice. You played beautifully, you sang like angels, and put smiles on our faces with those goofy jokes. Thank you!
To the teachers who donated more than $4,200 to our cause: I know I said this last year, but it is still true…we will do whatever we can to feed your students healthy food so they are able to sleep better at night and learn easier during the day. My only wish is that none of them had to worry about where they were sleeping tonight or any night.
To our corporate sponsors: Thank you for underwriting the cost of the event. You make it possible that each dollar donated goes to purchasing food for the families of Steele County that need our assistance.
To those of you who came out in the lovely weather to attend one of the 4 shows: You made sure we reached the goal of $27,000 by bringing in a total of $28,189.36 and 345 pounds of food! Isn’t that incredible? What a great way to kick-off the annual MN March FoodShare month.
Maureen, Dakota, Deborah, Jess, Kylie, Troy, our team of outstanding volunteers and I appreciate all of you for believing in our mission of keeping Steele County a healthier place to live. Thank you!
Nancy Ness
Co-Executive Director for Community Pathways
Owatonna