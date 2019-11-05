To the editor:
Yes, there are angels among us.
On Saturday, Oct. 26, my wife and I met four angels in Owatonna. We came to Owatonna to do some shopping in several stores. At our last stop, I pulled the car up in front of the store and said to my wife, “You go in and shop. I’m going to sit here and read my magazine.” Forty minutes later, she came out with her sacks and got in the car. I went to start the car and nothing happened. It wouldn’t start. I opened the hood, looked at the motor and wondered why it wouldn’t start.
Two young men came by and asked if I was having car trouble. I told them it wouldn’t start. They asked if I had jumper cables. I told them no. They said they would get some and give me a jump. They went to their car and drove away. Fifteen minutes later they were back with a box of new jumper cables. They hooked them to my car and then to theirs and told me to start my car. Nothing happened.
As we were working on the car, a young mother came by and asked if we were having trouble. I told her my car wouldn’t start. She called her husband who, she said, is “smart with cars.” Meanwhile, the two young men were going to leave. They put the new cables in the box. I was going to give them some money for helping me out, but they said no. Then, they gave me the cables and said, “Keep them. You might need them.” I wanted to at least pay them for the cables, but again, they wouldn’t take the money. Then they left.
Ten minutes later, the woman’s husband came with a handful of wrenches. He checked out the battery and asked me to try and start the car. Nothing happened. He took his wrenches and started to disconnect the battery cables. He cleaned off the battery posts with a wire brush, then hooked everything back together, saying, “Now try starting the car.”
As I turned the key, the whole dash lit up and the car started right off. I got out of the car and thanked him several times. I wanted to give him some money for helping me, but he wouldn’t take it. I offered the money to his wife, but she said no. Then I was going to give it to their young son, but he shook his head no. I gave the wife a big hug and shook hands with her husband, thanking them both again. I offered him the money again and he said, “No, just pay it forward.”
I got in the car and was going to leave, but I couldn’t see too well. My wife and I were too busy wiping tears.
I never even got their names, but I know they were angels. So watch. You never know when you will see an angel. They are out there.
Rodney Friedrich
Austin